In this video we go through the process of taking apart the Dell Inspiron 15 7577 gaming laptop down to the bare motherboard. It’s quite a task seeing that there are 3 layers of screws and pieces you need to take apart before you get to the motherboard.
Video: Dell Inspiron 15 7577 disassembly
Edwin Chabuka ( @edwinchabuka3 )
Posted Mar 2, 2021 in Gadgets & Apps , Hardware & Software and Video · 1 min read
