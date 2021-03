The huawei Watch GT2 Classic Edition is a premium smartwatch offering from Huawei with a suite of smart features like health monitoring and fitness tracking.

In this review we take a look at setting it up. We explore all the main features available on it and also figure out what a smart watch really is and if it’s worth buying.

The Huawei Watch GT2 costed US$230 including shipping and delivery. This specific one was ordered through Gizmotech store

