ZIMRA urges all businesses to pay outstanding taxes

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has, in a statement, called on registered operators/businesses to pay any outstanding taxes.

ZIMRA’s statement reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to remind all tax registered operators to pay all outstanding taxes. These include Income Tax, VAT, PAYE and all other taxes that may be due and payable.

Returns

All taxpayers are also reminded to submit all outstanding returns which include:

a) Employees’ Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [P2 Remittance Advice Form]

b) Withholding Taxes /Royalties Returns – [REV5 Form]

c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [REV5B Form]

d) Income Tax returns (ITF12C)

All registered operators owing any amount and is having challenges in meeting tax obligation should get in touch with their nearest ZIMRA offices for payment arrangements. Kindly note that failure to comply with tax obligation will:

Attract penalties and interest

Non-issuance of tax clearance certificate(ITF263)

Appointment of Agents (Garnish orders)

Prosecution.