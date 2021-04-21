Here’s how you can help digital inclusion for people with disabilities in Zimbabwe

The one thing that we often go on about here is the acceleration of the digital age brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have all had to get used to working and learning from home as well as getting acquainted with new platforms that can make our lives easier. However, I can admit that I hadn’t spared a thought to what the rush to online has been for those with visual impairments, hearing impairments and other disabilities.

Last week I had a conversation with Aidan Gamble from Inclusive Access Zimbabwe who gave me a look into the challenges that persons with disabilities in the country are facing when trying to access online services. There is a wide gap separating those who need assistive devices and applications from the internet.

In an effort to help persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe gain access to online services and the internet in general. Inclusive Access Zimbabwe is calling for donations of any devices like laptops, desktops, tablets or smartphones.

advertisement

The startup will then load the appropriate assistive software on to the devices and distribute them to persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe. Aidan Gamble said that Inclusive Access Zimbabwe will make available proof of distribution of any device donated.

The donational drive started yesterday and ends on the 7th of May 2020. To get involved you can contact Inclusive Access Zimbabwe via e-mail inclusiveaccesszim@gmail.com or on WhatsApp text or call +263782492797. Also check out their twitter page @zimbabweaccess.