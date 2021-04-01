Importing second-hand vehicles over 10 years now requires a license

The government through the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced that second-hand vehicles over 10 years of age will now require a license from the ministry.

The announcement of the new regualtion was revealed in Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021:

IT is hereby notified that the Minister of Industry and Commerce has, in terms of section 4(1) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, made the following notice: —

I. This notice may be cited as the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 9).

2.The First Schedule of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, is amended by the insertion of the following items —

“54. Second-hand motor vehicles which are ten (10) years older from the date of manufacture classified under headings 8702, 8703, 8704:2120, 8704:2130, 8704:2140, 8704:2190, 8704:3120, 8704:3130, 8704:3140 and 8704:3190 of the customs tariff.

55. Sugar classified under headings 17.01, 17.02, 17.03 and 17.04 of the customs tariff.

56. Cement classified under headings 2523:2100 and 2523:2900 of the customs tariff.”.

3. (1) Second-hand motor vehicles aged ten (10) years and above, from the date of manufacture at the time of importation shall require an Import Licence from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

(2) Commercial vehicles (tractors, haulage trucks, earth-moving equipment) and other specialised vehicles used in mining and construction sectors shall be exempted.

(3) Under Tariff Headings 17.01, 17.02, 17.03 and 17.04 only sugar require an Import Licence. Sweets are exempted from requiring an Import Licence.