Local freelance startup becomes Zim’s first to graduate from US incubator

AfriBlocks made history early this year when it became the first local startup to be selected for the Techstars Seattle Cohort 2021. Being chosen to be part of a Techstars program is one of the biggest marks of recognition in the startup world.

Techstars has raised over US$11.4 billion in funding for over two thousand startups that have come through its incubator. On top of that 85.6% of all the startups mentored by the US-based program are either active or have been acquired.

“Joining the Techstars Seattle class of 2021 is a considerable milestone in the early development of AfriBlocks. The timing couldn’t be better as we continue to see development in the African tech ecosystem, which only increases our long-term growth opportunities” advertisement Tongayi Choto, CEO and co-founder of AfriBlocks

AfriBlocks have now completed the 13-week long program and have graduated from the incubator. This means that they will be in line to receive industry links and funding from the Techstars ecosystem.

Afriblocks’ Techstars demo day pitch

