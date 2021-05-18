Video: 5 cool tech gadgets under 50 bucks Posted on May 18, 2021May 18, 2021 by Edwin Chabuka 5 Cool tech gadgets that you can get for under $50. This includes some creative wireless speakers, magical car accessories and some tech accessories that have no tech inside them. shareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount ($): EcoCash number: Buy {{error_message}} {{error_message}}