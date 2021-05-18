Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

Video: 5 cool tech gadgets under 50 bucks

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka

5 Cool tech gadgets that you can get for under $50. This includes some creative wireless speakers, magical car accessories and some tech accessories that have no tech inside them.

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.