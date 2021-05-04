Zim startups! Applications for Google’s Africa Accelerator are now open

Applications for Google for Startups Accelerator Africa are now open. The program is a three-month online experience for Seed to Series A technology startups across Africa.

"The accelerator is designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to startups that leverage machine learning and AI in their company today or plan to in the future." "In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for founders, specialized training, media opportunities and access to Google's network of engineers and experts."

Selected startups will get:

Mentoring from 20+ Google teams such as Android, Cloud, Machine Learning and Web

Access to Google’s global network of industry experts and mentors

Partnership on an advanced technology project.

Technical training on design, people, product and growth marketing.

Early access to new Google products and tools

Google product credits

Applications for the Google Startups Accelerator Africa close on the 14th of May 2021 and you can find the form with the link here.

“Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa was launched. It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator program for Africa, and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering while receiving mentoring and attending workshops. This year, with the sixth cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow,” Onajite Emerhor, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa (via Disrupt Africa)