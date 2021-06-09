Global Farmers Connect, one of the fastest-growing agri-tech startups in Africa

Market access has long since been a problem for farmers in Zimbabwe. Particularly if you want to join in on the export scene, unless you have a prior arrangement with a customer or have connections then it is going to difficult. However, there is a startup called Global Farmers Connect that is looking to change all of that.

“Having been put in direct contact with farmers we have established that there is a big gap which needs to be covered and a big problem that needs to be solved to get our economy back to becoming the breadbasket of Africa. The dynamics behind our vision have clearly shown that not just as a country but also as a nation our vision can revolutionise Africa to feed the whole world. We are so excited to be a part of the growth and the transformation of our economy as we get closer and closer to providing a dedicated service for our farmers.” Mr Aaron, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Farmers Connect

Global Farmers Connect is one of the fastest-growing Agri-tech startups when we just look at its rate of expansion. The company launched in January 2021 and has already established links across Zimbabwe. Added to that the agri-tech firm now expanding into South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia.

As previously mentioned Global Farmers Connect is looking to give farmers a gateway into regional markets. And this isn’t just for the established players, if you are a farmer of whichever level you can apply to be a supplier.

Big dreams and goals

On top of market access the company is also looking to add things like Artificial Intelligence to farming in the region. This is part of Global Farmers Connect’s ambitious goal of achieving at least 50% digital transformation in the Agricultural sector in Zimbabwe by 2022.

And it doesn’t stop there. The firm will soon be entering into a partnership with payments services provider ICE Cash who if you have ever used an NMB Tollgate Tap card you’ll be familiar with. Global Farmers Connect will be using its ties with ICE Cash to create a payments network for farmers across Zimbabwe.

This payments facility won’t just be for trade but will also be for microfinancing. As I am sure you are all too aware, getting funding as a farmer can be quite the headache. Global Farmers Connect wants to bring as much convenience to farmers as possible and it will be interesting to see the reception they get when the finance aspect is all up and running.

