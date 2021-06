This is a review of Tecno’s truly wireless buds. These buds come with a 4 hour battery life plus an extra 12 hours with the charging case. The performance is pretty great for buds that cost just 25 dollars

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount ($): Eco Cash number: Buy Please dial our USSD code *405# on your phone to buy airtime because this page will not work. {{error_message}} {{error_message}}