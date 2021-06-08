WebForum, Zim’s newest online tech support community site

Having a website these days is an “out of the box” requirement for most businesses. If you don’t have an online presence you are putting your business at a massive disadvantage, because a good number of people want an online touchpoint so they can get a remote view of your products and/or services. However, and on the business operator’s side of things, where do you start if you don’t know the ins and outs of registering a domain or web hosting etc. Information on things like that can be scarce if you don’t know where to look. Well… it looks like the folks at Ecowebzim saw this vacuum in the market and created an online platform called WebForum that is part social media and part message board.

Troubleshoot, Suggestions and Q’n’As

WebForum is akin to something like Quora or Yahoo Answers with the caveat that it’s focused on reselling hosting, domains, emails, questions and answers, troubleshooting, tutorials, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) web development, and the likes.

The platform is primarily targeted at Webmasters, web hosting providers, developers, students, web designers and digital marketers. But if you are looking to get your business online and you don’t quite know your way around the interwebs then WebForum has you covered with:

Question and answer threads allow answers to a question to be voted up and down, and an acceptable solution to be selected.

Suggestions: When forums are designated as suggestion forums, the discussions within them can be ordered according to how many positive votes each suggestion has received, so the most popular suggestions bubble to the top of the list.

Powerful and intuitive authoring tools: In addition to a friendly what-you-see-is-what-you-get text editor, WebForum allows file attachments to be dragged into place, images to be precisely edited and located, links to be unfurled for a useful preview, and media to be embedded.

Watched Content: Users may ‘watch’ discussions or entire forums and opt to receive email or on-site notifications when discussions receive additional responses.

Group conversations: In addition to simple user-to-user messaging, WebForum conversations support direct messaging between groups of users, allowing for rich interaction and teamwork

And it doesn’t stop there. If you are a developer, enthusiast, or digital marketer, you can post fully fledge articles around any questions asked by the community.

You can check out WebForum for yourself with the link here

