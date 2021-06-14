World Bank gives Africa over US$3 billion for COVID-19 vaccines

World Bank President David Malpass this week met with a delegation of the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT), led by African Union (AU) Special Envoy Strive Masiyiwa, to discuss the multibillion-dollar financing of vaccines for African countries.



David Malpass later tweeted a screenshot of the meeting showing him and the bank’s top leadership, discussing with Strive Masiyiwa, Dr John Nkengasong, and Dr Vera Songwe, the UN Under-Secretary-General at the Economic Commission for Africa.

Malpass was attending the G7 meeting and he met with the African delegation prior to the meeting. The World Bank has been working with the AU/AVATT for more than six months in a bid to help African countries secure vaccines valued at more than $3bn, that were secured from Johnson and Johnson and other suppliers.

Explaining the partnership, Mr Masiyiwa said Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and the World Bank, are the principal finance partners for vaccine finance.

“AfriEximbank put up the guarantees we used to make an advance purchase, and the World Bank then provides loans and grants to member states who wish to buy the vaccines. The World Bank has set up an expedited process for this, and countries can get loans to buy vaccines and to implement their programmes” Strive Masiyiwa, EU Special Envoy

Meanwhile, Strive Masiyiwa said that all 220 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines acquired by AVATT were now fully committed to member states. He said discussions were now starting on releasing a further 180 million doses of the vaccines that will be shipped beginning August this year.

“It’s exciting to know that we have commitments for all the doses now, and we could do more” Strive Masiyiwa, EU Special Envoy

The Johnson and Johnson Vaccines will be produced from the Aspen Pharma facility in South Africa and will not be affected by the issues that affected a J&J factory in America.

