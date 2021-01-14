Zimbabwe is getting 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

This is not usually part of our usual coverage but we thought we thought it prudent to notify you. The AVATT Advance Procurement Commitment (APC) through the Africa Centres for Disease Control has announced the COVID-19 vaccine allocations for all African countries. The allocation of the vaccines will be done in proportion to the population of each country. Zimbabwe is getting 3 010 283 COVID-19 vaccine doses (of the available 270 000 000 doses) at a procurement cost of US$20 486 645.
The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson.
Allocations for the rest of the continent are as follows:
|Country
|Allocation done pro-data by population
|Procurement Cost (US$)
|Algeria
|8 849 281
|60 244 272
|Angola
|6 541 486
|44 518 450
|Benin
|2 425 651
|16 507 905
|Botswana
|473 510
|3 222 500
|Burkina Faso
|4 176 930
|28 426 327
|Burundi
|2 370 037
|16 129 420
|Cabo Verde
|113 036
|769 270
|Cameroon
|5,318,725
|36,196,878
|Central African Republic
|975,343
|6,637,748
|Chad
|3,277,779
|22,307,105
|Comoros
|174,894
|1,190,252
|Congo
|1,105,929
|7,526,462
|Côte d’Ivoire
|5,285,872
|35,973,293
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|17,839,248
|121,405,991
|Djibouti
|200,109
|1,361,853
|Egypt
|20,634,128
|140,426,707
|Equatorial Guinea
|278,714
|1,896,805
|Eritrea
|660,611
|4,495,828
|Eswatini
|235,991
|1,606,049
|Ethiopia
|23,037,068
|156,780,048
|Gabon
|446,560
|3,039,087
|Gambia
|482,556
|3,284,062
|Ghana
|6,252,196
|42,549,670
|Guinea
|2,625,0481
|7,864,911
|Guinea-Bissau
|394,833
|2,687,060
|Kenya
|10,806,245
|73,542,500
|Lesotho
|436,835
|2,972,907
|Liberia
|1,014,846
|6,906,589
|Libya
|1,393,062
|9,480,561
|Madagascar
|5,543,369
|37,725,706
|Malawi
|3,829,020
|26,058,609
|Mali
|4,040,583
|27,498,412
|Mauritania
|930,228
|6,330,718
|Mauritius
|260,159
|1,770,525
|Morocco
|7,496,540
|51,018,116
|Mozambique
|6,241,545
|42,477,182
|Namibia
|512,735
|3,489,445
|Niger
|4,791,3693
|2,607,927
|Nigeria
|41,306,786
|281,115,630
|Rwanda
|2,595,389
|17,663,064
|Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic
|31,859
|216,820
|Sao Tome and Principe
|44,203
|300,829
|Senegal
|3,349,6142
|2,795,982
|Seychelles
|20,066
|136,562
|Sierra Leone
|1,605,957
|10,929,426
|Somalia
|3,174,191
|21,602,131
|South Africa
|12,036,279
|81,913,566
|South Sudan
|2,273,747
|15,474,110
|Sudan
|8,799,988
|59,888,808
|Togo
|1,661,279
|11,305,925
|Tunisia
|2,403,775
|16,359,024
|Uganda
|9,099,333
|61,926,015
|Tanzania
|11,922,653
|81,140,278
|Zambia
|3,671,221
|24,984,697
|Zimbabwe
|3,010,283
|20,486,645
|CARICOM States
|1,521,307
|10,353,340
|All Africa + CARICOM Total
|270,000,000
|1,837,500,000
We got this information for an impeccable source close to the Africa Export-Import Bank.
