Zimbabwe is getting 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Jan 14, 2021 in Health · 4 mins read
   
No comments

This is not usually part of our usual coverage but we thought we thought it prudent to notify you. The AVATT Advance Procurement Commitment (APC) through the Africa Centres for Disease Control has announced the COVID-19 vaccine allocations for all African countries. The allocation of the vaccines will be done in proportion to the population of each country. Zimbabwe is getting 3 010 283 COVID-19 vaccine doses (of the available 270 000 000 doses) at a procurement cost of US$20 486 645.

The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson.

Allocations for the rest of the continent are as follows:

advertisement
CountryAllocation done pro-data by populationProcurement Cost (US$)
Algeria8 849 28160 244 272
Angola6 541 48644 518 450
Benin2 425 65116 507 905
Botswana473 5103 222 500
Burkina Faso4 176 93028 426 327
Burundi2 370 03716 129 420
Cabo Verde113 036769 270
Cameroon5,318,72536,196,878
Central African Republic975,3436,637,748
Chad3,277,77922,307,105
Comoros174,8941,190,252
Congo1,105,9297,526,462
Côte d’Ivoire5,285,87235,973,293
Democratic Republic of the Congo17,839,248121,405,991
Djibouti200,1091,361,853
Egypt20,634,128140,426,707
Equatorial Guinea278,7141,896,805
Eritrea660,6114,495,828
Eswatini235,9911,606,049
Ethiopia23,037,068156,780,048
Gabon446,5603,039,087
Gambia482,5563,284,062
Ghana6,252,19642,549,670
Guinea2,625,04817,864,911
Guinea-Bissau394,8332,687,060
Kenya10,806,24573,542,500
Lesotho436,8352,972,907
Liberia1,014,8466,906,589
Libya1,393,0629,480,561
Madagascar5,543,36937,725,706
Malawi3,829,02026,058,609
Mali4,040,58327,498,412
Mauritania930,2286,330,718
Mauritius260,1591,770,525
Morocco7,496,54051,018,116
Mozambique6,241,54542,477,182
Namibia512,7353,489,445
Niger4,791,36932,607,927
Nigeria41,306,786281,115,630
Rwanda2,595,38917,663,064
Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic31,859216,820
Sao Tome and Principe44,203300,829
Senegal3,349,61422,795,982
Seychelles20,066136,562
Sierra Leone1,605,95710,929,426
Somalia3,174,19121,602,131
South Africa12,036,27981,913,566
South Sudan2,273,74715,474,110
Sudan8,799,98859,888,808
Togo1,661,27911,305,925
Tunisia2,403,77516,359,024
Uganda9,099,33361,926,015
Tanzania11,922,65381,140,278
Zambia3,671,22124,984,697
Zimbabwe3,010,28320,486,645
CARICOM States1,521,30710,353,340
All Africa + CARICOM Total270,000,0001,837,500,000
AVATT – ADVANCE PROCUREMENT COMMITMENT (APC) FRAMEWORK FOR COVID 19 VACCINESDownload

We got this information for an impeccable source close to the Africa Export-Import Bank.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

CBZ Bank launches contactless payment solution with a twist

Rethinking the new normal in Zimbabwe’s education sector

AfriBlocks, a Pan-African freelance marketplace & collaboration platform

Uganda govt orders total internet shutdown