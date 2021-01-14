Zimbabwe is getting 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

This is not usually part of our usual coverage but we thought we thought it prudent to notify you. The AVATT Advance Procurement Commitment (APC) through the Africa Centres for Disease Control has announced the COVID-19 vaccine allocations for all African countries. The allocation of the vaccines will be done in proportion to the population of each country. Zimbabwe is getting 3 010 283 COVID-19 vaccine doses (of the available 270 000 000 doses) at a procurement cost of US$20 486 645.

The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson.

Allocations for the rest of the continent are as follows:

Country Allocation done pro-data by population Procurement Cost (US$) Algeria 8 849 281 60 244 272 Angola 6 541 486 44 518 450 Benin 2 425 651 16 507 905 Botswana 473 510 3 222 500 Burkina Faso 4 176 930 28 426 327 Burundi 2 370 037 16 129 420 Cabo Verde 113 036 769 270 Cameroon 5,318,725 36,196,878 Central African Republic 975,343 6,637,748 Chad 3,277,779 22,307,105 Comoros 174,894 1,190,252 Congo 1,105,929 7,526,462 Côte d’Ivoire 5,285,872 35,973,293 Democratic Republic of the Congo 17,839,248 121,405,991 Djibouti 200,109 1,361,853 Egypt 20,634,128 140,426,707 Equatorial Guinea 278,714 1,896,805 Eritrea 660,611 4,495,828 Eswatini 235,991 1,606,049 Ethiopia 23,037,068 156,780,048 Gabon 446,560 3,039,087 Gambia 482,556 3,284,062 Ghana 6,252,196 42,549,670 Guinea 2,625,0481 7,864,911 Guinea-Bissau 394,833 2,687,060 Kenya 10,806,245 73,542,500 Lesotho 436,835 2,972,907 Liberia 1,014,846 6,906,589 Libya 1,393,062 9,480,561 Madagascar 5,543,369 37,725,706 Malawi 3,829,020 26,058,609 Mali 4,040,583 27,498,412 Mauritania 930,228 6,330,718 Mauritius 260,159 1,770,525 Morocco 7,496,540 51,018,116 Mozambique 6,241,545 42,477,182 Namibia 512,735 3,489,445 Niger 4,791,3693 2,607,927 Nigeria 41,306,786 281,115,630 Rwanda 2,595,389 17,663,064 Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic 31,859 216,820 Sao Tome and Principe 44,203 300,829 Senegal 3,349,6142 2,795,982 Seychelles 20,066 136,562 Sierra Leone 1,605,957 10,929,426 Somalia 3,174,191 21,602,131 South Africa 12,036,279 81,913,566 South Sudan 2,273,747 15,474,110 Sudan 8,799,988 59,888,808 Togo 1,661,279 11,305,925 Tunisia 2,403,775 16,359,024 Uganda 9,099,333 61,926,015 Tanzania 11,922,653 81,140,278 Zambia 3,671,221 24,984,697 Zimbabwe 3,010,283 20,486,645 CARICOM States 1,521,307 10,353,340 All Africa + CARICOM Total 270,000,000 1,837,500,000

We got this information for an impeccable source close to the Africa Export-Import Bank.