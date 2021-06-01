Zim Multichoice Talent Factory graduate now has a film on Showmax

A couple of months ago Multichoice announced that its Talent Factory (MTF) Class of 2020 was finally going to graduate after the pandemic slowed down proceedings. The MTF Class of 2020 had 60 graduates and among them were two Zimbabweans, Nelson Madzima and Nkosilesisa Ncube. In what is a fantastic turn of events one of the two, Nkosilesisa Ncube, landed a Showmax exclusive short film. The production is called Figure it out and is part of Showmax’s local content anthology “Colours of Africa”.

The plot of the short film revolves around a young woman who is coming to grips with the death of her father. She is on “autopilot” and then soon has to confront the differing views in her community of what grief should look like.

Nkosilesisa Ncube, wrote and directed Figure it out and she had nothing but praise for the cast and crew that worked on the production.

“It’s always great when something you work on gets recognition. So, we’re excited for everyone else to see what we put together and we’d really appreciate it if everybody watched it. We’re also open to receiving feedback because it’s the only way we can grow” “I’d like to thank every single member of our cast, crew, and extras. They did all the hard work and I can’t take all the credit. It’s through teamwork that we came up with a product that’s on Showmax,” Nkosilesisa Ncube (Via The Chronicle)

You can check out the trailer for the short film Figure It Out on DStv’s streaming service Showmax with the link here.