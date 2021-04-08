Two Zimbos graduate from the Multichoice Talent Factory Academy

The Multichoice Talent Factory is a program created by DStv’s parent company to help storytellers on the continent gain the necessary skills in order to thrive in the ever-changing world of visual storytelling. MTF Academy offers a 12-month immersion programme that touches on the theory and practical elements in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

The program, which is now in its second year, spans over 13 countries across Africa. As I am sure you are all aware, last year (as well as this one) wasn’t the most conventional. The COVID-19 hit year provided some serious challenges for the Multichoice Talent Factory program. However difficult 2020 was, the MTF Academy persisted and was able to graduate 60 new professionals.

“The crisis resulted in the need to adapt from physical to virtual learning, and this brought about ongoing and continued exposure of these students to the world-class MTF academy’s 2019-2020 course” advertisement Liz Dziva – Public Relations Manager, MultiChoice Zimbabwe

Of the 60 that made through the MTF Academy program, there were 2 Zimbabweans, Nelson Madzima and Nkosilesisa Ncube. On top of the Multichoice Talent Factory Qualification, they also received a qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA).

“We believe that Africa’s creative industries are custodians of the continent’s cultural heritage and as one of Africa’s most important storytellers, MultiChoice has helped develop and invest in African talent through initiatives such as MTF” Liz Dziva – Public Relations Manager, MultiChoice Zimbabwe

Through the NYFA the students completed a three-week online course in micro-documentary production, public service advertisements and music videos and they also worked with the United Nations on the global #PledgeToPause campaign, which exposing the young creatives to global networks.

The journey with the Multichoice Talent factory doesn’t stop there. All 60 graduates are now part of the MTF alumni network and will have links with industry professional from across Africa.