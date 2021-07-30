Drone Professional 1 book giveaway (Zimbabwe only)

The Story Untold ZW has partnered with Tawanda Chihambakwe (The African Drone Professional) to giveaway 3 copies of the best-selling book Drone Professional 1. Read on to get an understanding of:
- What the book is about;
- Tawanda’s Contribution in the book &;
- How to win one of the copies.
About the book?
Drone Professional 1 explores different applications of drones across a variety of industries including how drones are being used in Agriculture, Anti-poaching, Conservation, Infrastructure, Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Mining, Media and Security amongst others.
The book defines what it is to be a Drone Professional and contains case studies, guidance, and insights from 16 experts from the global professional drone community on the value of the drone industry for a broad range of professional applications.
Tawanda Chihambakwe’s contribution in the book
In Tawanda’s chapter in the book, he explains the difference between;
- a drone owner,
- a drone pilot and
- a drone professional.
He also describes what is needed to build the local drone industry in Zimbabwe with a focus on taking Drone Technology into Primary, High School and Tertiary Education through drones in STEM programs.
Notable achievements
Drone Professional 1 was released in February 2020 and went on to become an Amazon #1 bestseller in the categories of:
- Commercial Aviation
- Piloting and aviation
Who is the book for?
We believe this book is ideal for the following people:
1) High School & Uni students wondering what professions they should pursue after their studies;
2) People looking to start a new business in tech-related fields;
3) People fascinated by the drone or tech industry & want to learn more
THE DRONE PROFESSIONAL 1 GIVEAWAY ENDS ON 31 AUGUST 2021, 23:59 PM
How to win a copy
- Follow the Story Untold ZW on Instagram
- Follow Tawanda Chihambakwe on Instagram
- Follow Precision Aerial on Instagram
- Follow Zimbabwe Flying Labs on Instagram
About author
Farai Mudzingwa is a 23-year-old Zimbabwean & also the producer/video director @ The Story Untold ZW — a Zimbabwean media startup exploring the journey of local entrepreneurs/creatives. Subscribe to our channel The Story Untold ZW to help us reach 1000 subscribers. Thanks!
3 thoughts on “Drone Professional 1 book giveaway (Zimbabwe only)”
Thanks.
….
You sure he’s 23 🙆🏽♂️?
Makati giveaway tomboda futy kuita zve Instagram zvataka maka i think you are not being Fair there
I personally wants the Book but i am not an Instagram fan
Are you on Facebook so that we like your pages
My email is tkatuli@gmail.com i am not on Instagram but can help some how
chingoenda paInstagram pacho ka nhai mwanangu.