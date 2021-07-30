Techzim

Drone Professional 1 book giveaway (Zimbabwe only)

Drone Professional 1 giveaway

The Story Untold ZW has partnered with Tawanda Chihambakwe (The African Drone Professional) to giveaway 3 copies of the best-selling book Drone Professional 1. Read on to get an understanding of:

  1. What the book is about;
  2. Tawanda’s Contribution in the book &;
  3. How to win one of the copies.

About the book?

Drone Professional 1 explores different applications of drones across a variety of industries including how drones are being used in Agriculture, Anti-poaching, Conservation, Infrastructure, Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Mining, Media and Security amongst others.

The book defines what it is to be a Drone Professional and contains case studies, guidance, and insights from 16 experts from the global professional drone community on the value of the drone industry for a broad range of professional applications.

Tawanda Chihambakwe’s contribution in the book

In Tawanda’s chapter in the book, he explains the difference between;

  • a drone owner,
  • a drone pilot and
  • a drone professional.

He also describes what is needed to build the local drone industry in Zimbabwe with a focus on taking Drone Technology into Primary, High School and Tertiary Education through drones in STEM programs.

Notable achievements

Drone Professional 1 was released in February 2020 and went on to become an Amazon #1 bestseller in the categories of:

  • Commercial Aviation
  • Piloting and aviation

Who is the book for?

We believe this book is ideal for the following people:

1) High School & Uni students wondering what professions they should pursue after their studies;
2) People looking to start a new business in tech-related fields;
3) People fascinated by the drone or tech industry & want to learn more

THE DRONE PROFESSIONAL 1 GIVEAWAY ENDS ON 31 AUGUST 2021, 23:59 PM

About author

Farai Mudzingwa is a 23-year-old Zimbabwean & also the producer/video director @ The Story Untold ZW — a Zimbabwean media startup exploring the journey of local entrepreneurs/creatives. Subscribe to our channel The Story Untold ZW to help us reach 1000 subscribers. Thanks!

