Drone Professional 1 book giveaway (Zimbabwe only)

What the book is about; Tawanda’s Contribution in the book &; How to win one of the copies.

About the book?

Drone Professional 1 explores different applications of drones across a variety of industries including how drones are being used in Agriculture, Anti-poaching, Conservation, Infrastructure, Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Mining, Media and Security amongst others.

The book defines what it is to be a Drone Professional and contains case studies, guidance, and insights from 16 experts from the global professional drone community on the value of the drone industry for a broad range of professional applications.

Tawanda Chihambakwe’s contribution in the book

In Tawanda’s chapter in the book, he explains the difference between;

a drone owner,

a drone pilot and

a drone professional.

He also describes what is needed to build the local drone industry in Zimbabwe with a focus on taking Drone Technology into Primary, High School and Tertiary Education through drones in STEM programs.

Notable achievements

Drone Professional 1 was released in February 2020 and went on to become an Amazon #1 bestseller in the categories of:

Commercial Aviation

Piloting and aviation

Who is the book for?

We believe this book is ideal for the following people:

1) High School & Uni students wondering what professions they should pursue after their studies;

2) People looking to start a new business in tech-related fields;

3) People fascinated by the drone or tech industry & want to learn more

