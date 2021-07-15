Techzim

HEXCO results for May 2021 exam session are out

student laptop HEXCO exam session May 2021 results

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education has announced that Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) NC to HND results for the May 2021 Examinations Session have been released.

The statement from the Ministry reads as follows:

The Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor F. Tagwira wishes to announce that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) NC to HND results for the May 2021 Examinations Session have been released.

The Ministry wishes to thank the Lecturers, the students, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions from Wednesday 15 July 2021

