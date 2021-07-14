Mureza Auto to roll out its first 100 vehicles in Zim and SA

Mureza Auto has announced that it will be rolling out 100 vehicles into the market starting next week. The countries that will be the first recipients are Zimbabwe and South Africa and the news follows of the company being granted a licence to produce cars in South Africa.

“Mureza Holdings (Pty) Ltd now a licenced entity to manufacture vehicles in Rep of South Africa under their Mureza Auto Co brand. Our appreciation goes to our dedicated staff, investors, partners and stakeholders who have made this milestone possible! This is a major milestone in our vision to become the leading car manufacturer in Africa. To the African market, the wait is almost over. We are working in the background to ensure we bring quality and affordable vehicles and an #untamed_motoring experience to the African continent” Mureza Auto

The company is based in South Africa and follows in a long line of Africa Automakers like South Africa’s Birkin Motors, Nigeria’s Innoson, Ghana’s Kantanka Cars and many others. Mureza was co-founded by Tatenda Mungofa who is also the CEO of the firm. It came about through funding from backers in the United Arab Emirates and has a joint venture with Iranian company SAIPA Group which is for component and platform-sharing.

According to Mureza Auto’s website, it has four models in production. The first is called the Prim8 (pronounced Primate) which has a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine and is front-wheel drive. The other models are the Prim8-inspired T1 Pickup Truck, which is under production and the Athlete and Tusker models which are set to be rolled out next year.

Mureza’s Prime8 is the one that is entering the Zimbabwean and South African market and will retail for US$13,500 (R196,000). At present pre-orders are open and you’ll have to put down US$3,000 if you want any of the first batch of 100 that will be on offer in the initial roll-out. If you are interested you can place your pre-order on Mureza Auto’s Website with the link here.

