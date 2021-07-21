You can now pay for your ZBC Licence Online, here is how

These past few weeks I have been writing about how state broadcasters in Zimbabwe and South Africa are finding it hard to collect licence fees. One suggestion I made about ZTV was how they should make it easy for people to pay their licence fees instead of just relying on inspectors to go door to door and collect revenue. Turns out I was wrong, you can indeed pay for your ZBC Radio or TV licence online.

In order to do this, you should follow these steps:

Visit https://licensing.zbc.co.zw/ fortunately despite the site’s bland design the WordPress theme used here is responsive so even if you are using a tablet or mobile phone the site should display fine.

Click or tap on pay licence now (the red button) or select the “Pay Now” option from the top menu

You will be taken to the site’s shop

Choose the licence you want to pay by clicking/tapping on the “Sign Up” button below your preferred option. I don’t know why it says Sign Up instead of add to cart.

I strongly suggest you pay for one licence at a time. So if you have a car radio and a T.V at home and you want to pay for both just pay for the car radio licence first and then pay for the the T.V licence in another session.

Once you have added your option to card click or tap on the card option

Fill in your details and checkout

You will be redirected to Pay Now you have four ways to pay: Using Ecocash Using Telecash Using OneMoney Using Vpayments-again ZIMSWITCH and PayNow please replace this with ZIPIT instead. I beg you. Does anyone use this VPayments thing? We all use ZIPIT for once listen to us.

Complete payment

Congratulations, you are one of the few people with a T.V or radio that has paid their ZBC licence you can feel proud of your contributions and can breathe a sigh of relief. Apparently, if you don’t pay for your licence and an inspector finds out they will issue a notice and you will be required to pay within seven days and inform the nearest police station that you have finally paid for your licence. If you don’t do so you will be prosecuted. I am sure you do not want that now, do you?

A look at the tech powering the payment site

As already revealed above the site is using the following technologies:

WordPress-an unkown version hopefully up to date

WooCommerce version 4.9.3 and

Pay Now

Unfortunately, if you are outside Zimbabwe you cannot pay directly for someone in Zimbabwe.

