ZB Life is launching Enhanced Cash funeral plan

ZB Life today is launching Enhanced Cash funeral plan which supports both Zim Dollar and USD cash payouts. The additions to the Funeral Cash Plan includes:

Memorial Cover offers a cash payout starting at ZWL50 000 to ZWL100 000 ZWL for beneficiaries and policy holder.

Tomb stone & unveiling will offer a cash payout from 12 – 18 months after the funeral to the tune of ZWL 50 000 to ZWL100 000 and covers beneficiary and policy holder.

Grocery cash cover will also offer a cash payout from ZWL50 000 to ZWL500 000 which will paid out over 6 months from the day of the funeral.

School fees benefit will cover individuals who are 23 years and below for 2 terms from ZWL50 000 to ZWL100 000.

Personal accident benefit cover offers double funeral cash plan in the event that the policy holder dies in an accident. This plan however will not cover minors.

Disability cover will offer 6 months cash payout with a 6 month waiver on paying premiums. From there, the policy holder can then engage ZB for disscussions on the terms.

You can visit any ZB Life or ZB Bank branch to get more details on their Enhanced Cash funeral plan as to sign up to it.