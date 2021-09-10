Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

All Zim banks daily debit card swipe limits

Posted on by Staff Writer
bank cards swipe limit

Following FBC Bank‘s announcement that it has increased its daily swipe transaction limits. We thought it would be prudent to look up all the other banks and see how their limits stack up against one another. Here are the figures we got from the respective banks’ customer services representatives.

BankIndividual Daily Swipe Limit (ZWL$)Corporate Daily Swipe Limit (ZWL$)
BancABC500,000500,000
CBZ Bank500,000500,000
EcoBank
FBC Bank300,000500,000
First Capital Bank300,000300,000
Nedbank Zimbabwe250,000500,000
NMB Bank800,0001,000,000
Stanbic Bank
Standard Chartered2,500,0002,500,000
Steward Bank 100,000200,000
ZB Bank500,000500,000

We will update this article as soon as we have heard back from the remaining banks.

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

3 thoughts on “All Zim banks daily debit card swipe limits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).