All Zim banks daily debit card swipe limits

Following FBC Bank‘s announcement that it has increased its daily swipe transaction limits. We thought it would be prudent to look up all the other banks and see how their limits stack up against one another. Here are the figures we got from the respective banks’ customer services representatives.

Bank Individual Daily Swipe Limit (ZWL$) Corporate Daily Swipe Limit (ZWL$) BancABC 500,000 500,000 CBZ Bank 500,000 500,000 EcoBank – – FBC Bank 300,000 500,000 First Capital Bank 300,000 300,000 Nedbank Zimbabwe 250,000 500,000 NMB Bank 800,000 1,000,000 Stanbic Bank – – Standard Chartered 2,500,000 2,500,000 Steward Bank 100,000 200,000 ZB Bank 500,000 500,000

We will update this article as soon as we have heard back from the remaining banks.

