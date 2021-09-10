Following FBC Bank‘s announcement that it has increased its daily swipe transaction limits. We thought it would be prudent to look up all the other banks and see how their limits stack up against one another. Here are the figures we got from the respective banks’ customer services representatives.
|Bank
|Individual Daily Swipe Limit (ZWL$)
|Corporate Daily Swipe Limit (ZWL$)
|BancABC
|500,000
|500,000
|CBZ Bank
|500,000
|500,000
|EcoBank
|–
|–
|FBC Bank
|300,000
|500,000
|First Capital Bank
|300,000
|300,000
|Nedbank Zimbabwe
|250,000
|500,000
|NMB Bank
|800,000
|1,000,000
|Stanbic Bank
|–
|–
|Standard Chartered
|2,500,000
|2,500,000
|Steward Bank
|100,000
|200,000
|ZB Bank
|500,000
|500,000
We will update this article as soon as we have heard back from the remaining banks.
3 thoughts on “All Zim banks daily debit card swipe limits”
Steward haaa 😂😂
Techzim can you give us visa/MasterCard service charges
https://www.techzim.co.zw/2020/12/how-do-zimbabwes-prepaid-us-card-fees-stack-up-against-one-another/
Comprehensive thanks