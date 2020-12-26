How do Zimbabwe’s prepaid US$ card fees stack up against one another?

Zimbabwe has a number of prepaid card (VISA or MasterCard) options for those who want to buy things online, pay for services like DStv or are frequent travellers. Here’s a comparison of some of the prepaid options available and what they will cost over a number of categories.
The list of fees won’t directly compare because some of the categories may not be listed by the respective bank. We will be looking at BancABC’s prepaid VISA, FBC’s MasterCard, CABS’ prepaid MasterCard, and Steward prepaid Globetrotter VISA.
Prepaid card requirements
CABS, Steward and FBC have on thing in common and that is they have more extensive KYC requirements. You’ll have to provide a copy of your identification document, a proof of residence, fill in an application form and a couple of photos.
BancABC, on the other hand, you can do it from home through the bank’s Dial-A-Visa program. All you need to is call Branch X and request a VISA card and they will deliver it to you. You’ll need to give the messenger a copy of your ID and fill in a form when they arrive.
We are under the assumption that transactions include the 2% IMMT
Card Issuing fees
Bank
BancABC
CABS MasterCard
FBC MasterCard
Steward VISA
Fee
US$5.00 (US$5 for the card and the other as a deposit)