FBC bank has increased Civil Servant loan limits

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
FBC Bank, zero-rate, internet banking platform, loan limit

FBC Bank announced in a tweet that it has revised local currency loan limits and terms.

“We are pleased to advise of an upward review of personal salary-based loans limits for civil servants and approved Deduct At Source clients with immediate effect”

New FBC Holdings loan limits

Multiple of Net payUnsecured Limit (ZWL$)Maximum loan tenure (duration)
3 times800,00012 months
6 times800,00024 months
9 times800,00036 months

