FBC bank has increased Civil Servant loan limits

FBC Bank announced in a tweet that it has revised local currency loan limits and terms.
Customer Notice: Increase in short term loan limits. pic.twitter.com/6sMlprSytj— FBC Holdings Limited (@FBCHoldings) September 16, 2021
“We are pleased to advise of an upward review of personal salary-based loans limits for civil servants and approved Deduct At Source clients with immediate effect”
New FBC Holdings loan limits
|Multiple of Net pay
|Unsecured Limit (ZWL$)
|Maximum loan tenure (duration)
|3 times
|800,000
|12 months
|6 times
|800,000
|24 months
|9 times
|800,000
|36 months
