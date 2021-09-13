Techzim

NMB Bank is experiencing challenges with its *241# USSD

NMB USSD *241#

NMB Bank has, in an SMS to customers, announced that it is experiencing challenges with its *241# USSD.

“Dear Valued Customer, we are currently experiencing challenges on USSD *241# for Econet subscribers. Our technical team is working to restore service. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

NMB Bank via SMS

We attempted to access the NMB’s *241# USSD and this is the error message we received.

