NMB Bank is experiencing challenges with its *241# USSD

NMB Bank has, in an SMS to customers, announced that it is experiencing challenges with its *241# USSD.
“Dear Valued Customer, we are currently experiencing challenges on USSD *241# for Econet subscribers. Our technical team is working to restore service. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”NMB Bank via SMS
We attempted to access the NMB’s *241# USSD and this is the error message we received.
