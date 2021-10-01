Standard Chartered Zimbabwe wins best digital bank for 2021

Global Finance Magazine named Standard Chartered Zimbabwe as the best digital bank in the first round of its annual Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards for 2021.

Other categories in the first round included Best Corporate/ Institutional Digital Banks and the Best Islamic Digital Banks at the country level. Winners were selected in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe. Also announced were Regional winners in Sub-Categories such as Best Information Security and Fraud Management, Best

Mobile Banking App and Most Innovative Digital Bank.

“With the global pandemic forcing people to conduct their personal and professional banking activities from their phones, tablets and computers, digital banking took on an importance and prevalence far beyond anything that had come before,” Joseph Giarraputo, Editorial Director of Global Finance.

Global Finance World’s Best Consumer Digital Banks in Africa 2021

On top of winning the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Zimbabwe, Standard Chartered also picked up the award in Bostwana, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia

Botswana Standard Chartered Cameroon SCB Cameroun Cote d’Ivoire Standard Chartered Ghana United Bank For Africa Kenya Standard Chartered Mauritius MauBank Mozambique Millennium BIM Nigeria First Bank of Nigeria South Africa Standard Bank Tanzania Standard Chartered Uganda Standard Chartered Zambia Standard Chartered Zimbabwe Standard Chartered

“Banks were forced to respond to this drastically altered landscape, and those that met the challenge most successfully are being honoured as Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Banks 2021.” Joseph Giarraputo, Editorial Director of Global Finance.

Winners were chosen from entries evaluated by a panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing. The editors of Global Finance were responsible for the final selection of all winners.

Only banks that entered the competition were considered for awards, and awards were only given in those regions, countries and categories in which there were entries.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria:

Strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers

Success in getting clients to use digital offerings,

Growth of digital customers,

Breadth of product offerings,

Evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives

Web/mobile site design and functionality.

Category winners, such as Best Mobile Banking App were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services.

