Magamba launches The Hustle Fund to support media startups and creatives

Magamba Network has announced that it is launching The Hustle Fund, a way to fund content creators and media startups. This development follows the Content Creators Startup Week which was hosted by Magamba Network, Open Parly and Moto Republik.
Below is the statement put out by Magamba Network on The Hustle Fund:
This year we celebrate 14 years of Magamba Network. 14 years of creativity, rebellion and laughter.
So we thought it was only right to celebrate those 14 years with a special announcement about the
future. We are proud to announce the launch of The Hustle Fund: a brand new fund to support
digital media startups, creatives and civic tech developers focused on increasing young people’s
access to information, promoting social justice and challenging dominant narratives in Zimbabwe.
Over the years, Magamba has awarded funds to and incubated dozens of media startups through
its diverse array of support mechanisms. The Hustle Fund will see these different funds brought
together under one roof and amplified. Through a combination of various sub grants, Magamba will
seek to replicate the success of its various beneficiaries over the years – including Bustop TV, Fokus
Magazine, TV Yangu, Spiked, Urban Xulture and Undomesticated Podcast amongst others – by
adding new emerging platforms to Zimbabwe’s digital and creative ecosystem that hold the
powerful to account.
We thought it’s only right that after 14 years of doing the things as Magamba, that we help toMagamba Network
incubate the next generation of young media activists, creatives and techies who are breaking new
ground, building platforms to inspire young people and taking our country forward. So we’re kicking
off by awarding 6 initial grants to some of Zimbabwe’s brightest new startups. It’s time to create
the future. Here is to a new journey with many new voices, an avalanche of bright ideas and a lot of
courage! Watch this space!
This is a very good initiation. My name is Caleb Simango, based in Chipinge at Rimbi Growth Point, running a YouTube Channel CALMER TV, mainly focused on Ndau Cartoons, with a trending cartoon called Njobo naPirikisi. I would be happ to receive funding from you. Visit CALMER TV and see my videos. With my Cartoons, I do business advertising, Educational and comic videos. I am also a Gospel Musician based in Chipinge with a total of 15 tracks all recorded and released this year.
It’s is only in Zim that when you hear something being called a good initiative there are a few bucks involved😅😅😅 The article doesn’t even mention how much monies will be given to the startup let alone the application procedure 🤪🤪🤪 Let them rightly name it the “hustle fund” Hustling is for those that are struggling in life …