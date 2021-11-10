Techzim

The top 12 local content creators selected at this year’s startup week

Content Creators startup week

The Content Creators Network ZW (Content ZW) Startup Week is in full swing and here are the finalists:

  • Samanthat Mutirori
  • Nkosikhona Dibiti
  • Mark Matambirofa
  • Lemuel Chekai
  • Farai Mudzingwa
  • Denzel Sambo
  • Benjamin Chipfurutse
  • Munashe Chokodza
  • Leo Munende
  • Trevor Sagota
  • Raymond Zarurai
  • Richard Mugobo

The chosen few went through a series of mentoring sessions and masterclasses and will now pitch for the final time where the winners will be announced. Here are some highlights from the Content Creators Startup Week hosted by Magamba Network, Bustop TV and other partner publications.

