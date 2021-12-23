Startups with climate adaptation solutions, check out this accelerator

Village Capital, under the Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP), an initiative supported by the Lightsmith Group, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank, the Global Environment Facility, and Conservation International, is looking to accelerate 16 SMEs and startups in Africa and Asia that are scaling market-based and contextualized solutions to critical climate adaptation and resilience challenges. The African region includes North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Asian region includes the Middle East, South & South East Asia, and Asia Pacific.

SMEs and startups will participate in a one-week intensive virtual training program that will support companies at the intersection of impact (that is measurable, contextualized, with clear solutions to identified problems), inclusion (entrepreneurs that have deep experience with the problems they seek to address), and investability (sustainable, scalable startups that can drive positive financial and social return).

Examples of startups that the Adaptation SME Accelerator Project (ASAP) is looking for

Agriculture – Solutions that increase the productivity and resource efficiency of the agricultural sector and/or address risks in the supply chain and weather disruptions. This includes businesses that provide precision agriculture solutions, soil and seed treatments, data and analytics-based solutions for farming and supply chain efficiency, greenhouse and indoor agriculture solutions. Risk mitigating & profiling solutions for financial services (lending and insurance) to the agri sector are also included. Transportation, Logistics, Infrastructure – Businesses that help users understand, analyze, and manage climate risks on physical infrastructure, the built environment, transportation and logistics operations. This includes geospatial analytics, fleet management or routing software, smart logistics solutions, cold chain storage solutions, supply chain software solutions (with a focus on those managing risks from weather), solutions for risk prediction and management due to weather & climate change disruptions. Solutions that provide geospatial mapping solutions and smart infrastructure solutions in key sectors such as utilities may also be included. Climate Risk Analytics and Risk Management – Businesses that offer products or services for understanding and managing weather and physical climate risks. This may include weather forecasting, natural catastrophe risk modeling (e.g., flood, cyclone, heat wave, etc.), wildfire prediction, as well as products for managing such risk e.g., weather risk-transfer products, weather-based parametric insurance, early warning systems. This may also include related consulting services focused on helping clients understand or manage climate risks, or helping clients incorporate forward-looking climate scenarios into decision-making (e.g., climate resilient infrastructure design). Water – Businesses that provide sustainable drinking water solutions, smart water management solutions, efficient irrigation, wastewater treatment, early warning systems, water risk management and mitigation solutions, amongst others. Energy – Companies that provide microgrid solutions, distributed energy systems, smart energy infrastructure, and new age energy storage solutions, amongst others, specifically in areas with unreliable electricity due to climate impacts such as extreme weather. Health – Climate change is changing disease vectors and making vector-borne diseases more prevalent in many parts of the world. Businesses that can help users predict and analyze these changing environments, provide disease surveillance systems, remote diagnostic solutions, health solutions for the last mile and testing solutions amongst others.

Benefits of participation

Personalized and curated one-on-one working sessions. Mentor and investor feedback sessions, based on identified needs faced by climate resilience-related enterprises. Pro-bono support from industry-leading mentors for each entrepreneur. At the end of the program, you will join the network of 1,100+ Village Capital alumni, who have historically been able to raise 3x more capital, earn 2.3x more revenue, and create 40% more jobs after program completion. ASAP program alumni will also have access to a range of resources, tools, and support post- program, such as Village Capital research (e.g., talent.vilcap.com/playbook ) and alumni support events. ASAP program alumni, along with all applicants to this program, will have free access to the Abaca . platform, profiles, and investor-matching and milestone planning services in perpetuity. Possible opportunities to collaborate with companies across Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

Applications close on the 31st of January 2022 and you can find the form with the link here

You should also read