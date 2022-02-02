Earlier today we published an article titled “Telecel forced to shut down! Why and why now?” on the Techzim website. We are retracting that article. Potraz is not forcing Telecel to shut down like we asserted in the article. Telecel is still licenced to operate in Zimbabwe and there is nothing to our knowledge that will change that in the near future.
We worked with information that turned out to be years old and yet made it appear as if it was current information. Such an order to shut down Telecel was given back in 2015 and the matter was resolved with Telecel being greenlit to operate in Zimbabwe.
We would like to apologise to Telecel Zimbabwe and to Zimbabwe at large for this mistake.
29 thoughts on “RETRACTION :Telecel IS NOT shutting down”
Do u guys really do proper journalism or you run this as a tabloid. Such rash reporting has greater implications on society and business at large. One day you will be sued
This story wasn’t pulled from thin air, in this case. Even Herald has it running https://www.herald.co.zw/telecel-shut-down/, so hold your horses.
It is a fact though that Telecel lines are down since yesterday and there’s has been not announcement from Telecel why. Nothing, nada, on radio, in newspapers, on social media, nothing.
but your article is from 2015 boss
You just posted an article from 7 years ago hehehe. Exact reason they are apologizing for running old news as current.
This is very bad reporting and Techzim must be censored by the regulatory authorities. The article has a negative impact on people’s lives. I think Telecel employees and colleagues had heart attacks after reading the article based on gutter journalism. Was POTRAZ consulted before the article was published, surely POTRAZ should have been the first port of call. Retracting the article is a half measure, who is going to compensate Telecel of the lost revenue during the period. Even now, people will think twice before getting service from Telecel.
Whether telecel has shut down or not is something we do not need to be told. As we speak its shut down because there is no service and no amount of article retractions will change that. Lets see if they re-open
Lilamawala too much lina bantu be Techzim mcim,verify before you publish your stories bunch of loonies nxaaa
Still no network for many days saka nothing’s changed and that’s why the story was plausible
You people are so unprofessional. How did this happen?
hahahaha mabhaiza
Zvinowanikwa next time make sure musati ma poster handity
Guys guys guys. Dont act like you dont know how Potraz and gvt entities behave. The news that it was closed is true. But its a gvt entity Potraz was forced to revoke for the sake of ED and zanu. Elections are coming. But Telecel has been down for a while now
Well done for retracting as soon as you realised the compromise. I choose to rate Techzim on the over 99% where you are always on point. However, there is no smoke without a fire.
you guys should be sued, then you’ll learn your lesson
Doesn’t change the fact the network is offline since last week and their walk in centres all have closed for stock taking notices.
Hope whatever payout you received to write such an misinformed article was worth your journalistic integrity and reputation.Good day fellow
Hope you are not going to retract a retract because there lines are down since yesterday
The network is still down
Network not being provided since Friday last week and I think they are 💯 correct it’s only just a sending wave to the background but the truth on the ground is ?????
If you know ,you know
This is a blunder of such catastrophic levels. TechZim crew should be on their knees praying that Telecel management does not decide to sue. You guys are in deep s*#t
When i first the Shutdown ARTicle, i wasn’t surprised, i was like ohh ok…. Telecel’s network has been offline for several days now, so it’s as GOOD as Dead
Vafonerwa vakavhundutsirwa vanhu ava…telecel has been offline for 7 days now….surely its not a technical glitch…its a bigger mess…Whats going on
There is an element of truth in that shutdown. Mine has been offline since 30 Dec 2021.
Mhhh musadaro the negative effects are far reaching, vamwe vatorasa ma line
My telecel line is just receiving calls, no outgoing calls since 30 Dec last year. So there is an element of truth. The customer service can’t be accessed either. You are shortchanging us & Telecel losing out as well.
Yesss it’s closed z🤔🔐🌬️