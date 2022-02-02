RETRACTION :Telecel IS NOT shutting down

Earlier today we published an article titled “Telecel forced to shut down! Why and why now?” on the Techzim website. We are retracting that article. Potraz is not forcing Telecel to shut down like we asserted in the article. Telecel is still licenced to operate in Zimbabwe and there is nothing to our knowledge that will change that in the near future.

We worked with information that turned out to be years old and yet made it appear as if it was current information. Such an order to shut down Telecel was given back in 2015 and the matter was resolved with Telecel being greenlit to operate in Zimbabwe.

We would like to apologise to Telecel Zimbabwe and to Zimbabwe at large for this mistake.