Zim’s biggest streaming service is at ZITF2022

Gateway Stream, the biggest local music streaming service is at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022). Well, saying “music streaming service” might be a little disingenuous because they also do pay per view videos, and e-commerce which includes booking hotels, rideshare services, groceries drinks and a whole lot more.

The company also does affiliate marketing where influencers and content creators can sell goods and services under Gateway Stream and its parent company the Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG).

We met up with Gateway Stream’s management at their ZITF2022 booth and they gave us insights on what they are up to over the Trade Fair and beyond

You can watch Gateway Stream’s booth tour with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here

You should also check out