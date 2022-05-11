You can win FREE Airtime or a Holiday for two in the Techzim Market Points Promotion. Getting started is really easy, all you need to do is dial *405# USSD and buy airtime. It’s easy as that!
How does it work?
For every ZWL$200.00 you buy in airtime through our *405# USSD you will earn one point that will go towards you redeeming those points as airtime. So…
1. Buy airtime worth $200.00 and get 1 point (NetOne, Telecel or Econet with money in your EcoCash or OneMoney wallet)
2. REFER anyone on NetOne or Telecel to buy airtime worth ZWL$100.00 or more and get 2 points
How to Redeem Points
Once you get 5 points they will be automatically redeemed and your airtime will be sent to you.
MOST POINTS WIN BIG!!!
Whoever has the most points at the end of the month will win 2 nights for 2 at Pamuzinda Safari Lodge.
4 thoughts on “WIN FREE Airtime and a holiday for two with Techzim Market!!!”
Hi Techzim. If I win, can I go Pamuzinda alone twice? I’m a single software developer with no prospect of getting a girlfriend anytime soon.
Unfortunately, you can only go once.
But we are rooting for you on the search for a girlfriend!
Good for you, Geralt. Love is a myth 😂. In the meantime, you can wait for the raids of Mohawk in The Witcher season Three in the comfort of your own…. solace lmao
Do not worry about not having a girlfriend. As a software developer you will be kept busy in your room by WiFi. If there is no free WiFi as Techzim to pay for you as you can go there only once.