WIN FREE Airtime and a holiday for two with Techzim Market!!!

You can win FREE Airtime or a Holiday for two in the Techzim Market Points Promotion. Getting started is really easy, all you need to do is dial *405# USSD and buy airtime. It’s easy as that!

How does it work?

For every ZWL$200.00 you buy in airtime through our *405# USSD you will earn one point that will go towards you redeeming those points as airtime. So…

1. Buy airtime worth $200.00 and get 1 point (NetOne, Telecel or Econet with money in your EcoCash or OneMoney wallet)

2. REFER anyone on NetOne or Telecel to buy airtime worth ZWL$100.00 or more and get 2 points

How to Redeem Points

Once you get 5 points they will be automatically redeemed and your airtime will be sent to you.

MOST POINTS WIN BIG!!!

Whoever has the most points at the end of the month will win 2 nights for 2 at Pamuzinda Safari Lodge.