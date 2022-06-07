Bereka, the local startup delivering Mukuru remittances to your doorstep

While browsing on the interwebs last week, I came across a startup called Bereka which is saying that it is offering to deliver your Mukuru voucher cash to your doorstep. Now, I was immediately blown away because if you have ever experienced Mukuru or any other remittance service’s queues you know that on a bad day it looks like you’ve taken a trip back to bread lines in 2008.

So when I saw this I thought that there is finally someone who is delivering a service that I hadn’t seen on the market for a while. If I am remembering correctly, Senditoo did something similar a while back.

The one thing that I was extremely curious about was if Bereka was a Mukuru subsidiary. To this, the team from Bereka said that they integrated or partnered with Mukuru to deliver this service.

This is impressive because for a company like Mukuru to consider you to handle its many customers means that there is some serious confidence in Bereka’s internal systems and the startup as a whole.

Think of us as an “on-demand” service, similar to a fast food delivery service, but for your Mukuru PayOut Voucher. Bereka

How does it work?

So if you are one of those people who doesn’t want to spend any length of time in a queue and you want to expend the US$2 it takes to get to town, here’s how you can your Mukuru remittances to your doorstep.

WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to +263 78 025 3488 or click http://bit.ly/berekaMe to set up your delivery.

Customers will be prompted for their Mukuru voucher details as well as their delivery location.

Once you have successfully followed all the prompts a Bereka rider will be dispatched to your given address

Right now, Bereka is running a promotion where you are being charged US$2.00 per delivery

The service is only available between 8:00 – 15:30hrs, Mon to Friday. Additionally, the folks over at Bereka said that they will not set up an order if they can’t deliver it.

They also say customers are guaranteed to receive the right amount of money. As for the range where Mukuru cash deliveries are available, the team at Bereka said they cover Harare and Chitungwiza.

I really like this

I don’t know about you but this is a really good idea. The one thing that I am seeing is that this saves customers a lot of time and money travelling into town to get your Mukuru remittances for those who don’t have a booth nearby. With the promotion they are running, you can get your Mukuru voucher delivered to you for two dollars which might just be the same amount that you might need to go to a booth anyway.

On Mukuru’s side of things, it expands their reach even further. They are a very popular service and now they have the option of a startup that can offer them roving agents to reach even more customers.