Agriculture entrepreneurs! There is US$45,000 up for grabs

Pitch AgriHack is a digital agriculture competition focused on accelerating entrepreneurial growth and job creation in the agriculture sector by leveraging advanced technologies and youth participation in Africa’s food security agenda.

This eighth edition of Pitch AgriHack invites African businesses to pitch their approach to driving technological innovation in the agriculture sector. Generation Africa, a thematic platform of the AGRF will host the competition, which is sponsored by the global development organization Heifer International.

The competition provides cash prizes to innovators driving increased use of technology and job creation across the agricultural sector in Africa.

The open competition portion of Pitch AgriHack 2022 will support companies that are driving innovation in agriculture across three categories with prizes totalling US$45,000:

Early-stage,

Mature/Growth-stage,

Women-led

A fourth invite-only category, known as the AYuTe Africa Challenge, sponsored by Heifer International, will award up to US$1.5 million in grants to scalable ventures that are already generating measurable impact for Africa’s smallholder farmers.

Six winners will be selected from the open-application categories and two winners from the invite-only AYuTe Africa Challenge category. The winners will be announced at the AGRF Summit which takes place September 5-9 in Kigali.

Top contestants will receive a one-day boot camp in preparation for their final pitches, with winners receiving continued support as they develop and grow their enterprises.

Business profiles of the finalists will also be published in a Deal Book for circulation at the AGRF and online, while individual profiles will be made public on the genafrica.org platform and reviewed for relevance to their investor community.

Applications are open from June 20 to July 29, 2022, and you can find the application form for the Pitch AgriHack with the link here