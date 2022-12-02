New ZETDC system introduces USD payment options and promises better month-end uptime

ZETDC has announced a new PowerPlus prepaid electricity token purchase system. And it’s bringing some really interesting changes to the customer experience. They say the look and feel of it will remain as it was with a lot of the work done in the background. This could spell an end to those system crashes every month end from high transaction volumes (Hopefully) and the flexibility of USD payments.

List of new features to the system

No changes in the user interface for the customer.

Improved performance, uptime, and reliability

Flexibility to purchase in currency of own choice (USD and ZWL).

Certified by the Standard Transfer Specifications Association and complies with IEC, NRS, and ISO.

Compatible with future technologies and International systems (Standard Transfer Specification Association and Token Identifier rollover)

Easily interfaces with the existing systems and third-party prepaid electricity vending systems such as ICS.

High capacity to process a large number of transaction requests at ONE GO

Scalable to accommodate a high number of customers with the growing number of prepaid electricity connections.

The major changes are on the back end and they look to be focusing on the biggest pain point which was capacity and scalability. Something that could have been tested this month end. However, only new customers/connections will get to test run this new system starting 30 November 2022. A transfer exercise is also in place to get existing customers onto the new system which they expect will take till 30 May 2023.

Also Read:

Buy ZESA tokens Meter number: Amount ($): WhatsApp number: Eco Cash or One Money number: Buy Please dial our USSD code *405# on your phone to buy airtime because this page will not work.