Zim DevFest 2023 taking place this Saturday at HIT

You are already familiar with developer festivals, commonly called DevFests. These are events where, as ZimDevelopers puts it “technologists, entrepreneurs, investors and the broader innovation community convene to learn and share.”

The time has come to convene and learn and share again. The Zim Developers Community will be hosting Zim DevFest 2023 at HIT on Saturday the 25th of February. Come one, come all is the cry.

About the event, the organisers say it’s,

An event where we seek experts’ advise on different technologies, as well as to have time to network and get to know each other.

One of the experts that is going to be presenting there is one we are all too familiar with here at Techzim. You don’t want to miss it.

When is DevFest 2023?

25 February 2023, from 09:30 am to 13:30 pm.

Where is it happening?

Harare Institute of Technology (HIT): Innovation Hub

That’s along Ganges Road, Harare

How much is it?

Attendance is FREE

For more information contact George: +263777019613