Are you a lady aged 15-45 and interested in cloud engineering? This boot camp is for you

Ladies, here is your chance to get in on the Cloud Engineering action. For various reasons, granted some of them are not malicious, women are underrepresented in Tech. She Code Africa is one of many organisations looking to change that.

She Code Africa is a “non-profit organization focused on celebrating and empowering young Girls and Women in Technology across Africa.” They host many events in pursuit of that goal and the latest is…

She Code Africa Cloud School – Cohort 4

It is an 8-week intensive virtual boot camp for African girls and women aged 15 – 45 interested in building a career in Cloud Engineering. It is specifically targeted at ladies looking to kick off or switch careers into the Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) field.

They say training will take place in a classroom setting, working with a learning path inclusive of tasks, projects etc to help them grow the required practical skills in the field.

Eligibility requirements

Of course, you can imagine this is not really open to ladies with no programming knowledge at all. You must have basic programming knowledge and be looking to switch to cloud engineering. You know, everything to do with cloud computing; design, planning, management, maintenance and support.

In addition to possessing basic programming knowledge, you need to meet the following to be eligible:

Be an active member of the She Code Africa Community

Possess a working laptop and have access to internet connectivity for the full duration of the program

Be willing to commit at least four hours a day to learning activities

Be available for virtual classes each weekend

Graduation prizes

6-month paid remote internship or

Udacity Cloud Engineering Nanodegree scholarship

When does it all happen?

From April to May 2023.

You don’t have long to decide if you want to attend though. Applications close on the 15th of March 2023.

How to apply

You can visit shecodeafrica.org/events and click on the Cloud Engineering Cohort event. Or, we can save you a click or two and just give you the link to the Google Form you will have to fill out. Click here.

You will get more information about the program there. They will tell you exactly how to go about applying there.

That’s it. Go forth and conquer.

