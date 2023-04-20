Techzim

Liquid Home (Zol) facing system challenge, you may fail to top up or make payments

Posted on
Zol Liquid Home

You should not live on the edge, my friend. If your faith is in a system or network being up to allow you to carry out an important task at the last minute, you are doing life the wrong way. If you needed to buy a Liquid Home top-up bundle for that all-important Zoom call, tough luck o edge-dweller.

Liquid Home has communicated that they have a system challenge that is affecting top-ups and payments. You cannot buy a top-up bundle at the moment.

This is the worst kind of problem for Liquid to have. A system challenge that prevents you from using the data you already bought is unfortunate, but tolerable to one that stops money flowing into Liquid coffers. From their perspective.

Since 7:30 pm yesterday, Liquid has not been able to accept some payments. I should know, I’ve been trying to add to my Liquid Home balance. Life in the Pay-As-You-Go lane can be tough.

Important Notice: myLiquid Home platform challenge.

Please be advised that there is a system challenge on our myLiquid Home platform affecting data top-ups and payments. Our engineers are working towards resolving this issue in the shortest time possible. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. Thank you for your continued support.

Start time: 2023/04/19 19:30:18

Resolution time: TBA

This is the error I am getting,

The payment services are unavailable at the moment. Please try again later.

It does appear as if every other day we are talking about a Liquid Home systems challenge. Something needs to change over there.

