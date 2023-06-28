The old WhatsApp Desktop is dead, move to the new optimised one, better than WhatsApp Web too

The sun has set on one WhatsApp desktop application. Some may not have known this but there were actually 2 different WhatsApp desktop applications. That’s not counting the WhatsApp Web from the browser option.

The first desktop app was introduced years ago and it was not a native app. WhatsApp simply repurposed code from the browser application and made an app. Since it was basically just a browser app it worked on both Windows and MacOS.

That was good enough for a while but I’m sure many of you that used that particular app know that it was a resource hog. It demanded too much RAM and computing power and could be unstable.

That’s what happens when an app is not developed with a particular OS in mind. It cannot be optimised. You felt it the most when using low-powered PCs. They would struggle to run the app.

That’s why many people still don’t want to use the desktop app, preferring to use WhatsApp Web instead. You don’t have to do that my friend, the native WhatsApp Desktop app is optimised and a joy to use.

WhatsApp released apps for both Windows and MacOS that were made exclusively for those operating systems. They are now actively forcing people to switch to those from the older non-native app. They say that app has expired.

WhatsApp Web vs WhatsApp Desktop

You still can use WhatsApp Web from your browser but you will miss out on some features. The major ones being the ability to make voice and video calls. You can’t do that from WhatsApp Web but you can from WhatsApp Desktop.

For me though, the biggest reason I would choose WhatsApp Desktop over WhatsApp Web is the online status situation.

When using WhatsApp Web, you will appear ‘online’ for as long as the tab is open in the browser. Even if you’re using a different tab. If you don’t want to appear ‘online’, you will have to log out or close the browser tab.

It will look like you’re ignoring people if they see you online the whole time and yet you are actively using different apps.

That’s not the case when using the desktop app. There, if you minimise the app, your online status changes. Just for that, I would choose the native app.

You can download WhatsApp Desktop here. If you were using the old app, it will direct you to the same download page.

