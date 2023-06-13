Tangwena, an ICT business looking to bring Starlink into Zimbabwe hassle-free

Starlink estimates that their service will officially be available in Zimbabwe in the 4th quarter of 2023 which is between October and December 2023. Unofficially though, the service is working well locally with a couple of brave and adventurous individuals organizing one…or 14 kits for them and some for resale locally. It is possible for you to import your kit into Zimbabwe, plug it in and get it to work but it’s a process. One that I managed to document here. But that is all about to change. Tangwena, an ICT business is looking to set up a local office so you can get your own kit fuss-free.

Are they legit?

Tangwena is in the business of offering networking and managed network solutions and has recently partnered with a Starlink-certified reseller. Starlink does not have offices in every country it operates in. As such they work with a number of 3rd party resellers to cover more ground both in areas they have a local presence in and areas where they do not.

Starlink can be purchased on our website Starlink.com or from a Starlink-authorized commercial retailer or reseller.

Commercial retailers and resellers are authorized to sell Starlink products in all locations where Starlink is licensed and certified. Starlink Website

One of these resellers is The Clarus Networks Group, a UK-based wireless networks solutions company. Their solutions cover industries, corporates, and maritime and they have direct access to Starlink support. Tangwena entered into a partnership with The Clarus Networks Group to offer Starlink services in Mozambique, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe with offices in Harare and Bulawayo. Just this year alone they have sold 14 kits in Zimbabwe and 3 in Mozambique with a further 13 being processed.

Services they will be offering

When the Starlink service goes live in Zimbabwe, Tangwena will be selling the Starlink kits locally so no need to import them yourselves. They will also be offering equipment installation and support. Support will include, maintenance, spares, 24/7 support, and equipment insurance covering lightning strikes and power surges which is optional. All this is leveraging their direct connection with Starlink through their partnership with the Clarus Networks Group.

Tangwena will primarily be focusing on Starlink’s Business package but will also offer the option of the Residential package. Depending on the usage they say they will prefer moving heavy users to the business package which gets priority access on the Starlink network (simply put, more stable and reliable internet speed).

Pricing

Tangwena does not have exact pricing for Zimbabwe yet but their estimate is +/-5% of Starlink’s listed price for the Business package and +/-10% for the Residential package. I will update this when the actual pricing is available. They will also be offering rental options of the kits for events complete with power backup.

Tangwena is accepting pre-orders on its website with zero deposit for those interested in the kits. They will also be offering rent-to-buy options which will come with a set of Ts and Cs for eligibility. Payments for subscriptions will also be done through them for those that will be purchasing the kits from them.

