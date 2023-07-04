Those little rascals will be closing schools soon, here’s a coding BootCamp in August they might benefit from

It feels like it was just yesterday that schools opened for the second term of 2023 and yet here we are talking about the August holidays. This winter term ends in less than a month and you have to make sure the month-long holiday is productive for those little brats.
Listen, you still need to spend some time with those kids but a BootCamp would do them good. You won’t have a shortage of options for programmes your kid can take part in. If it’s coding skills you want your kid to gain, here’s one from Impact Hub Harare that you might want to check out.
Impact Hub Harare Coding Bootcamp Programme for Young Innovators, August 2023
The August IHH Coding Bootcamp, a transformative coding experience brought to you by Impact Hub Harare. Our mission is simple: to cultivate computer literacy and expertise among the younger generation. In today’s interconnected world, we believe it’s essential for our children to transcend the realm of endless Netflix and video games, and instead utilize their knowledge and skills for a greater purpose. That’s why we place a strong emphasis on basic computer science literacy as a vital component of a well-rounded education.
Our comprehensive programme takes students on a journey from fundamental logic and programming concepts to advanced coding, all while fostering a fun and engaging learning environment. The Bootcamp for this August holiday is offering Beginner Level Classes Only!
Led by a team of experienced and passionate instructors, the sessions are interactive and easy to understand, ensuring that students can actively participate and benefit from the programme. Participants will delve into popular programming languages such as HTML, CSS, Virtual Reality, and Scratch, gaining hands-on experience and practical knowledge. The curriculum covers vital concepts such as algorithmic thinking, logical reasoning, virtual reality, and robotics, exposing students to the new technologies that shape our modern world. Through a series of coding projects, students will be encouraged to be creative and innovative, fostering a deep love and appreciation for the art of coding.
Upon completing the course, your child will be equipped with a solid foundation in computer science, having developed essential habits such as self-discipline, effective collaboration, simplification skills, and modular thinking. Furthermore, they will gain exposure to the exciting world of computing and its various career opportunities.
The programme details are as follows:
Dates: 7 August 2023 – 18 August 2023
Time: 9am – 1pm
Age Group: 6years – 16 years
The cost of enrolling is $USD 120.00/child, food will be provided.
For more information and registration, please visit https://bit.ly/IHHAugustCodingBootcamp2023 or email us at info.harare@impacthub.net or call +263 776 672 526.
About Impact Hub Harare:
Impact Hub Harare is a leading innovation and entrepreneurship hub, dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through collaborative programmes. With a focus on technology, social impact, and sustainability, IHH provides a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures creativity, innovation, and positive change.
