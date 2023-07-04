Those little rascals will be closing schools soon, here’s a coding BootCamp in August they might benefit from

It feels like it was just yesterday that schools opened for the second term of 2023 and yet here we are talking about the August holidays. This winter term ends in less than a month and you have to make sure the month-long holiday is productive for those little brats.

Listen, you still need to spend some time with those kids but a BootCamp would do them good. You won’t have a shortage of options for programmes your kid can take part in. If it’s coding skills you want your kid to gain, here’s one from Impact Hub Harare that you might want to check out.