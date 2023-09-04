Q2 2023 highlights, Mobile subs fell, fixed subs went up, Postal & Courier revenues up 249%

POTRAZ has released the Q2 2023 highlights report by the Director General. While we wait for the full Q3 report, here are some of the takeaways from the report. You can click here to view the report.

Active mobile subscriptions dropped by 0.7% from 14,051,251 to 13,955,937 which also dropped the mobile penetration rate by the same margin to 91.9% from 92.6%

Mobile internet subscriptions dropped by 0.2% to 9,902,500 from 9,920,847 dropping the internet penetration rate to 65.2% from 65.4%.

The total number of fixed lines grew by 3.2% to reach 301,465 from 292,253 increasing fixed teledensity by 0.06% to 1.99%, from 1.93% in Q1.

Internet and data usage grew by 11.6% to 42,058.3 Terabytes (TB) in Q2, from 37,690.4 Terabytes in Q1

Used incoming bandwidth increased by 8.3% to 318,742Mbps, from 294,201Mbps.

Landline voice traffic decreased by 6.5% to 72.4 million minutes in Q2 from 77.4 million minutes recorded in Q1

Mobile voice traffic increased by 0.2% to record 2.53 billion minutes in Q2 from 2.52 billion minutes in Q1

Postal and Courier volumes increased by 2% to 536,986 items in Q2 of 2023, from 526,305 in Q1

Revenues went up. IAP revenues grew by 136.9%, Postal and courier revenues grew by 249% and mobile operator revenues grew by 170.5%. Their operating costs were higher at 428.8% for IAPs and 300.8% for Postal and Courier services. Mobile operator costs were lower than revenues at 109.9%

