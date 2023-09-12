Up to 90% off on your favorite games on Steam. Offer ends 25 September

It’s getting colder in the northern hemisphere and to keep things warm in the winter months, Steam is offering its usual hectic discounts of up to 90%. Such discounts allow wannabe gamers like me to grab some of the games I was eyeing out for cheap. Check these ones out.

Some interesting 90% discounts

Need For Speed Heat is going for $6.99 down from its usual eye-watering $69.99. It’s part of the Need For Speed franchise having been released a few years back (November 2019). Regardless, the Need For Speed franchise has a vibrant community and outside of the in-game action you will have plenty of online players to drive with.

Titanfall 2 has dropped to $2.99 down from $29.99. It’s another relatively old first-person shooter released in 2016.

Plenty of 80% discounts

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered version of the 2016 game Mass Effect with improved graphics, and textures and now supports 4K resolution. It’s now $12.99 down from $59.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 is now going for $5.99 down from $29.99. Another classic from 2016 that’s just a bit cheaper.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 actually has an 85% discount going for $8.99 down from its usual $59.99.

Dirt Rally 2.0, one of the most challenging racing games I have ever attempted to play is also part of the list. It’s going for $3.99 down from $19.99.

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 is a classic arcade game and it going for $5.99 down from $29.99.

Dragon Age Inquisition is a role-play open-world game, another classic going for $4.79 from $39.99. That’s an 88% discount.

Steam is a very big gaming library so these are just very few titles I picked over the multitude of titles on discount on Steam. The cool part about Steam is you buy the game once and you own it for life…so long you do not delete your Steam account. It does not have monthly subscriptions similar to the likes of Xbox Game Pass.