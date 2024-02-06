Arc browses the web for you and gives you really good summaries – you won’t Google anything yourself anymore

The way we use the internet is changing, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). I know, that buzzword again. Except it’s not a buzzword anymore, we are seeing some really cool and useful AI applications out in the world.

We gotta thank the heavens that years of the freemium model, where services are given for free and the service providers monetise their efforts through data collection or ads had its influence on the bludgeoning AI industry.

Most of the AI applications out there are free, or at least have a free version like ChatGPT. That means we can all try them out. Our participation helps the services improve and so the AI companies are not being benevolent.

One such service which could drastically change how you use the internet is Arc Search.

The folks at Arc have an interesting way of thinking about how the internet works. They say a browser, a search engine, an AI chatbot, and a website like different tools in a toolbox. They are all part of the same tool for finding information on the internet, like apps within one big app.

So, they have been at work to combine those four things into one. Arc Search is one example of how that could work.

Arc Search

The headline feature in Arc Search is “Browse for me”. It is exactly what it sounds like.

You input your search query and hit “Browse for me” and Arc Search will go to a number of webpages and read up on the topic then it will build a new webpage for you that summarises the multiple webpages. The summary comes in neat point form too.

Why am I talking about this? – here, see for yourself:

My search query was “Why is Starlink not available in Zimbabwe?”

Arc summarised what it got from a number of websites, giving me an overview of the issues. The question itself was a tricky one to answer because all we have is conjecture on why Starlink is not yet available in Zimbabwe.

Arc Search picked out national security concerns and impact on local ISPs as some of the reasons the govt might not want to license Starlink. Then some of the reasons that prevent Starlink from seriously pursuing licensing in Zimbabwe, like the cost barrier for most Zimbabweans.

Arc Search then goes into more detail on each of those points. Below is how it expanded on the national security and local ISP protection points.

You have to admit this is pretty cool. Instead of getting a list of links like you would on Google, you get the information you seek.

The summaries are better tan the short summaries Google itself now includes with search results.

The results Arc gives are closer to what the likes of ChatGPT and Bard would give but you could argue Arc is better because it simply summarises and does not try to generate too much. Reducing the chances of hallucinations.

Then there is also the issue of sources. Arc gives a comprehensive list of the websites it took its information from. You can easily click on them and dig deeper.

ChatGPT is not so good with sources whilst with Bard you have to click “Google results’ to get links but you still have to wade through a lot of generated stuff that oftentimes has no links supporting it.

Sorry Android users

This won’t surprise anyone but iOS users get to try out Arc Search first. It’s just easier to develop for iPhones than for Android where there is a lot of variation in hardware and software configurations.

So, if you have an iOS device, as many of you now do, you can try out Arc Search and see how it stacks up against the old way of Googling yourself.

Sorry publishers

AI is showing just how the online publication is in trouble. See, when Arc Search summarises like this, most times and for most things you won’t need to dig deeper. You get the information without opening any of the webpages the information was gleaned from.

How does the publication then monetise itself? Do they hide their content behind paywalls, locking out creeping AIs and most of their readers in one fell swoop? Either way, the online publication is in trouble.

It’s gonna be a wild ride, strap in.

