Botswana latest Southern African country to block Starlink, situation not as bad as Zim and SA’s

Leonard Sengere Avatar

Leonard Sengere

We do it different over here in Southern Africa. We were exploited once and we decided, no more. Starlink will not easily get our business – oh no sir.

Starlink was planning to launch in Botswana in the fourth quarter of 2024. They submitted their application way back in May 2023 and were hoping to be up and running in Q4 2024.

That launch period may need to be revised as Botswana rejected their application. Why?

There were issues regarding missing requirements with the application, which were identified and pointed out. They are yet to respond to the issues.

A Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority source told TechCabal

We do not know the exact missing requirements. Is it merely some missing information, is it some ownership structure problem or something else? We don’t know.

However, the fact that Starlink applied in the first place shows that whatever missing requirements there are, they are likely easy to rectify.

In South Africa, Starlink has not applied because they are not willing to give up 30% shareholding to locals. I don’t see Starlink ever becoming willing to relent on this one. It’s the government that will have to relent.

In Zimbabwe, Starlink has not applied because of reasons which may include the requirement to work with local internet access providers who don’t want to play ball or charge too much.

Or it could be that the Zim govt needs access to data and legal intercepts, for legit reasons of course, that Starlink is not willing to give up. Who knows?

In Botswana, Starlink must pay an application fee of the equivalent of $410, an annual license fee of up to about $28,500, and 3% of annual operating revenue. 

While Zimbabwe is not that much more expensive with an application fee of $50, annual licence fees of $50,000 and 3.5% of gross turnover, we have a history of politicians asking for their own annual fees which are usually higher than what the government collects.

While all this is going on, Starlink is already licensed in Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

  1. Chinese zodiac

    I’m not keen in this tech things but as I take a look at this starlink thing , they is something amiss somewhere somehow . Something is fishy and the way our govt and and those of S. A and Bw are refusing it to enter our households I think it’s for our safety as a country , maybe they don’t meet security protocols of our country and those of S. A nad Bw

    1. Anon

      LOL

    2. Truthteller

      Which security protocols. The government is not concerned about protecting you they are worried about their own pockets. Something regulated in USA Canada and first world countries what standards then can we talk about in Zim Botswana and SA. Starlink won’t pay those Facilitation fees government is used to.

  2. Mukanya

    Starlink need to grease the palms of those….!

    1. Me

      Botswana is evolving into a dictatorship with Mosisi becoming more paranoid sense he took over from Khama. His regime is becoming more oppressive than that of Zimbabwe. However it’s not the end of the matter as the Batswanas can approach courts to have the matter put to rest

      1. D.K.

        With the new government, Botswana seems to be learning from us. We will soon be one people with them if their parliament agrees to let us in and out of their country with the Zim Identity card, no passport required!
        They seem not to read the story about Starlink and the countries that are said to have fought for and won their independence who may be thinking that allowing it will be like bringing back colonialism.

  3. D.K.

    My simple thinking of government and life is that government should reap from what it has sown, and, with citizens following suit, people know that you need to earn it, without which one gets it by stealing or through corruption.
    What have the government wanting some form of payment from Elon Musk’s Starlink contributed towards the being and operation of Starlink?
    My thinking is that these governments should be satisfied with the income the countries gets from the normal business taxes to do with the movement and the buying and selling of equipment. Governments should also be aware that the Starlink user will definitely be promoting the generation and transmission of electricity as they will buying the local electricity.
    With people not wanting to pay or to be exempted, the countries will want to have some control, just as we hear of people getting electricity to their houses and farms and just refusing to pay and daring the power company to disconnect them, or people using slogans, party cards, party regalia or name dropping and passing through tollgates!
    I think Techzim should find out how the relation between Starlink and such governments like Malawi, Mozambique. Zambia, UK and US is, it may open the Pandora’s box.

