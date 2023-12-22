Starlink coming to Zimbabwe through Dandemutande partnership? Is the wait over folks?

Dear friends, it appears Starlink will definitely be coming to Zimbabwe, one way or the other.

We have been looking out for Starlink to be licensed to operate in the country, especially when we got to the Q4 2023 they had promised us they would be here. Former ICT Minister Muswere says Starlink submitted an application but the current Minister says they are yet to apply.

We don’t know what to believe anymore. The good news is that it appears we won’t have to worry about that whole issue. Starlink will be officially and legally available in Zimbabwe even without a licence. How? – you ask, through partnerships of course.

Here are the words of Dandemutande COO, Ignatius Mpando, as captured on video here,

Starlink has launched disruptive technology like we indicated. And as a business I’m sure you also understand that we provide services through strategic partnerships with other players, ….. and it’s no different to Starlink.

In fact, for the record, we have signed an agreement with Starlink to be able to resell their services in the country. So, in addition to what we currently extend to the market. In the event that someone prefers to be on the Starlink service, we will be able to extend that through that partnership.

We have to note that the video could have been tampered with to make Mpando seem to be saying what he never said. Dandemutande has not communicated this news via official channels. However, the video looks legit and it supports what we had gathered before.

The man says “For the record,” so it seems legit. We had gotten that information before but it was still on the hush-hush. They are now going live with the information, apparently.

We have reached out to Dandemutande to get more information on the deal and what it will look like to us regular folk. We will update you once when we have more to share.

I love that Dandemutande has secured this partnership but I sincerely hope it is not an exclusive deal. I hope other players are free to approach Starlink and come into the same kind of “reseller partnership.” That way, they would all have to add a nominal extra fee to both the kit price and the subscriptions.

Let’s be honest, all most of you care about is how much will it cost. In Zambia for example it’s – $30 (ZW771) per month for subscriptions and $423 for the kit. If Dandemutande plays in that range then we would be golden.

We’ll hash it all out when we have more information but for now, you need to cancel that Nyanga trip, return that Johnny Walker bottle and save up for Starlink. It’s finally coming, for real this time.

  1. Chimusoro

    All because potraz is playing tricks , to keep the prices competitive we don’t need the middle man

    1. Home schooled.

      Certainly we dont need the middle man, with or without Potraz approval Starlink is here to stay. Prices in Zambia are way too attractive.

      1. Chairman Wellington Will Tsepo Mswela

        I’m in Zambia 🇿🇲 it’s not true that Starlink is selling for US$423. And Subscription of US$30. The Kit is US$750 for 1 or US$600 when ordering 2 kits including DHL Delivery Cost. Subscription are £80 months.

    2. Mpesa

      Its high time Zimbabwe needs real competitors all these existing ones are giving us raw deal.
      If Starlink doesn’t get hijacked by greedy business people of Zimbabwe.
      Why can’t Starlink avoid those middle men , can’t they operate in telecoms business themselves.
      Currently am paying R600/month unlimited on Telkom in South Africa we don’t pay for router/connections. We would welcome anything in that range.

      1. Taraz

        Just a minor correction on the $30 to ZLW Conversion it certainly cant be as little as 771 even when using the official rate

  2. Abraham g

    Thats good but still if there are to resale the price will rise again , still its not good

    1. Don’t tease me Leonard

      Starlink has proven to be flexible. They seem willing to take a hit in some markets to reach certain price points. Even if dandemutande don’t get a deal on units (remember, they will get them below retail price from Starlink), after tax, they’ll still be better than grey market. In the event they get drunk on power and start charging like $900 or more on the units, they open the gap for those grey market profiteers or even individuals to undercut them with Zambian et al units. As usual, the final bogey man will be gov. They’ll take a cut at each transaction so we may end paying more than some of our neighbours, but on the whole, I think that will still be better than what we currently have on the market.

  3. Blur

    I would expect a subscription price of between $70 and $99 for Zim

    1. Bhinikwa

      In Zam if you swipe kwacha it ll cost you what you said, but in Zim we have use visa cards, we pay that $423 thereabout because or rate flactuations. USD is firming against Kwacha.

    2. Don’t tease me Leonard

      That’s what I fear, but there’s still hope Elon cuts us a deal😅

  4. T k

    You know local companies when it comes to equipment they’ll murder you. Right now Dandemutande LTE equipment is about US$350(i guess that’s for a router).

    1. Don’t tease me Leonard

      You can have your own account directly with Starlink (unless they block payments from individuals). The benefit of having Dandemutande in the mix will be convenience of paying in cash (if that’s part of the deal) and getting units and some accessories on the same day from their stock, supply willing, instead of waiting on international shipping. If they get carried away on price, you can always jump the border for the hardware and still have a legit Zim account.

  5. Mudumwa1

    With their funny prices its a disaster

