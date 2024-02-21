Malawi unable to print passports, as hackers take over immigration system. Or not!

Lazarus Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera said this week that Malawi’s immigration system, used for passport printing, was hacked and remains under hacker control. Consequently, the country is unable to issue passports to its citizens.

President Chakwera, in a statement to parliament, confirmed the hacking but did not disclose the hackers’ identity. He added that they are demanding a ransom in exchange for relinquishing control of the system. The ransom amount remains unclear.

Reports from Malawian publications suggest the hacking occurred in mid-January, but no official confirmation surfaced until now.

President Chakwera declared the government’s refusal to pay the ransom:

“As long as I am President, I will not allow the government to pay such an amount.”

According to a Times article from early February, the system was built by a Kenyan company called Techno Brain. A government official however is quoted in the article stating that Techno Brain is no longer involved in the system’s daily operations as they handed over complete control to the Malawian government.

But things may not be as they seem. Another investigative report from earlier this week suggests that Techno Brain itself could have locked the government out of the system. The reason being that government attempted to “hack” the system to bypass software licensing requirements.

Nyasa Times, a prominent news organization, claimed in a report that sources told it of government’s attempt to circumvent Techno Brain’s licensing features:

“They wanted to save costs and implement the promised 14,000-passport price during the 2020 presidential election, but it backfired,” the source said.

Whatever the reason, the president has since instructed the Immigration Department to come up with a workaround within three weeks so Malawians can start getting their passports again.

Image: africanews.com

  1. Vision 2030

    Are you guys seriously going to tell me that you missed this article?

    https://techcabal.com/2024/02/21/y-combinators-third-african-pick-is-ocular-ai/

    Reply
    1. Tech guys

      Yes we missed it….google’s algorithm kind of tells you what you want to hear, not necessarily everything…so wats the story about?..I ain’t got data @ the moment

      Reply
      1. Bardcore

        From the artist formerly known as Bard:
        This is an article about a Zimbabwean AI startup called Ocular AI. The company was founded by Michael Moyo and Louis Murerwa, who previously worked at Microsoft and Google. Ocular AI helps teams search, visualize, and automate workflows across different apps. The startup was accepted into Y Combinator’s winter 2024 batch. This is the first time a Zimbabwean company has been accepted into Y Combinator. Ocular AI will now have access to Y Combinator’s mentorship, funding, and network.

        Reply
  2. Sir Drunken

    To the highly ranked officials in Malawi if they are willing to retrieve some copies and documents from the hackers I can help but we then supposed to sit down and agree on terms and conditions of payment before I start the Job.

    Reply

