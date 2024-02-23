You can abuse workers but don’t you dare use Starlink, prosecution of Chinese company for using it shows

You know the govt is serious about something when even the Chinese have to play by the same rules. We all know too well that Chinese interests can get away with almost anything but apparently the govt draws the line at Starlink usage.

I am reminded of the time Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) appealed to the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe to intervene and ensure Chinese investors comply with the laws of the country.

The Chinese govt has funded so many projects in the country that Chinese companies can get away with verbally and physically abusing Zimbabwean workers. The Zimbabwean govt does not want to ‘step on toes’ and the solution is to plead with the Chinese govt to control its companies.

The Zimbabwean govt will tolerate most nonsense but it cannot, it will not tolerate the use of Starlink within these borders.

A Chinese mining company (SAN HE) was sentenced to pay a fine of $700 by a Guruve Magistrate for using Starlink equipment. The Starlink kit was confiscated and is probably in use at a senior policeman’s house as we speak.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe was kind enough to tell us which law the Chinese company broke. SAN HE contravened the Postal and Telecommunications Act by “willfully possessing and or operating a radio station without a license or authorization from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).”

The story gets crazier. Potraz is the one that snitched on SAN HE to the police.

On the 5th of December 2023, the Police received a report from POTRAZ to the effect that the company was using Star-Link equipment.

The Police proceeded to the mine where they recovered the Starlink router and antenna.

How did Potraz find out and why did they feel compelled to snitch? I know it’s their job but I’m still curious to know the true motivations of the individuals involved.

Potraz’s blessing

Then there is the matter of authorisation. You can legally use Starlink in Zimbabwe if you get the proper permission, presumably even while it remains illegal for the general public.

That’s what the law says, you need either a licence or authorisation. Which would mean the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has authority from Potraz to use Starlink.

We have seen ZBC using what looks like Starlink and Potraz did not rush to the police to tell on them. Which means they approve of the mischief, rendering it non-mischief. Or maybe it’s not a Starlink kit, but if it is…

The question then becomes, why them and not us? What’s so special about ZBC that they get to enjoy the forbidden fruit whilst some of us are kicked out of the garden? Food for thought.

  1. King

    Reporter you misinformed, that ZBC uplink is no starlink at all.

    It’s a normal ku band unlink from ND satcoms and receives any signal from any satellite operator.

    That thing has been around for over a decade now

    Reply
    1. TruthChaser

      That thing is clearly a Starlink antenna.

      Reply
    2. Friends with Boundaries

      I gave up a lot of megabytes in search and reverse image search to give this a fair shot, but yah, that’s a Starlink dish, 100%.

      Reply
  2. King

    Reporter you misinformed, that ZBC uplink is no starlink at all.

    It’s a normal ku band uplink from ND satcoms and receives any signal from any satellite operator.

    That thing has been around for over a decade now

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      That’s starlink Boss a simple google search will conclude this issue

      Reply
  3. Friends with Boundaries

    In all my now 42 years stewing in this teapot, I’ve only ever seen a Chinese citizen get confronted by the cops once. The guy parked his pickup right on top of the sidewalk across the road from Meikles. When the cop who was just walking by saw it and tried to get him to move, the Chinese guy kept moving and ignored him until it almost got physical 😂 The tenacity of that officer! He must have felt personally offended or something!

    As for this case, I suppose it might be similar in that authorities felt looked down upon and needed to remind their friends not to be too blatant in enjoying their privileged status.

    Reply
  4. Roberto Vasquez

    I don’t speak Shona zvangu but Government yedu mahwan kna usiri elite unomamà nenhamo

    Reply
  5. Mika

    If we were all equally at law ZBC would have been arrested too but in Zimbabwe there no equality at law .Some people especially those who hobnob with Vene transgrres the law with impunity.There is too much corruption and Mnangagwa appears to be blind and deaf to some of things members of his party do .

    Reply

