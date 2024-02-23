You can abuse workers but don’t you dare use Starlink, prosecution of Chinese company for using it shows

You know the govt is serious about something when even the Chinese have to play by the same rules. We all know too well that Chinese interests can get away with almost anything but apparently the govt draws the line at Starlink usage.

I am reminded of the time Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) appealed to the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe to intervene and ensure Chinese investors comply with the laws of the country.

The Chinese govt has funded so many projects in the country that Chinese companies can get away with verbally and physically abusing Zimbabwean workers. The Zimbabwean govt does not want to ‘step on toes’ and the solution is to plead with the Chinese govt to control its companies.

The Zimbabwean govt will tolerate most nonsense but it cannot, it will not tolerate the use of Starlink within these borders.

A Chinese mining company (SAN HE) was sentenced to pay a fine of $700 by a Guruve Magistrate for using Starlink equipment. The Starlink kit was confiscated and is probably in use at a senior policeman’s house as we speak.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe was kind enough to tell us which law the Chinese company broke. SAN HE contravened the Postal and Telecommunications Act by “willfully possessing and or operating a radio station without a license or authorization from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).”

The story gets crazier. Potraz is the one that snitched on SAN HE to the police.

On the 5th of December 2023, the Police received a report from POTRAZ to the effect that the company was using Star-Link equipment. The Police proceeded to the mine where they recovered the Starlink router and antenna.

How did Potraz find out and why did they feel compelled to snitch? I know it’s their job but I’m still curious to know the true motivations of the individuals involved.

Potraz’s blessing

Then there is the matter of authorisation. You can legally use Starlink in Zimbabwe if you get the proper permission, presumably even while it remains illegal for the general public.

That’s what the law says, you need either a licence or authorisation. Which would mean the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has authority from Potraz to use Starlink.

We have seen ZBC using what looks like Starlink and Potraz did not rush to the police to tell on them. Which means they approve of the mischief, rendering it non-mischief. Or maybe it’s not a Starlink kit, but if it is…

The question then becomes, why them and not us? What’s so special about ZBC that they get to enjoy the forbidden fruit whilst some of us are kicked out of the garden? Food for thought.

Also read: