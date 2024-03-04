The Energizer phone has a 28,000mAh battery, much bigger than your power bank’s

I think we can be certain that every Zimbabwean who can afford a smartphone has had to save up to get a power bank. Only those with feature phones (mdudzi) that can go for a week on one charge are comfortable walking around with no extra juice.

Here’s the question – if you’re going to be walking around with a phone and a power bank, what if we combined the two to make one device? What if your smartphone could last for a week on battery power?

That’s exactly what Energizer is offering. You know Energizer as the battery company and it makes sense that they would release a phone that has crazy battery life.

The Energizer Hard Case P28K is not your typical smartphone. It packs a 28,000mAh battery, which is way more than your power bank has. Most power banks on our streets have 10,000mAh batteries, while the beefier ones pack 20,000mAh.

So, the Energizer phone has 8,000mAh more than the bigger power banks you see on the streets.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the popular in Zim Itel A70 both pack 5,000mAh batteries. In fact, most smartphones have 5,000 or less, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 4,422mAh cell.

So, imagine what a 28,000mAh battery provides. Energizer says you can go a full week without topping up, something every Zimbabwean would appreciate. It is rated for just over 5 days of talk time (122 hours) and has a mind-boggling 2252-hour standby time (94 days).

Beyond the battery

The phone itself has a mid-range MediaTek MT6789 processor, better than the one in the Itel S23+ by quite a margin.

It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You’ll interact with it on a 6.78-inch 1080p display. If you are a weakling you might not be able to handle this 570g beast. That’s a little more than half a kg for a phone.

The phone is 2.78cm thick, which is approximately 3 times as thick as an average phone like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 15.

There is also the peace of mind that comes from the Energizer Hard Case coming with an IP69 rating. Meaning it can be dunked in water and can resist dust just like the flagships out there.

The Energizer Hard Case P28K will go on sale in October and you’ll need to fork out about $271 to get it. That sounds like a great deal to me.

The phone is targeted at countries without a regular power supply and they might as well have just said Zimbabwe. The phone is not even being released in the US because they don’t need it.

Would you rock this bad boy or would you rather have a midrange phone plus a power bank instead of this?

Do note that Energizer is not really the one making this phone but rather Avenir Telecom which licences the name Energizer. Also, this is not the first time they have combined to gift us this kind of phone – the last one had an 18,000mAh battery.

Also read: