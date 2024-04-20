AI for everyone: Zuckerberg puts powerful Meta AI right inside WhatsApp

Meta AI inside WhatsApp

This is a big deal. Meta AI, a powerful AI assistant, is now available right inside WhatsApp for anyone to use for free.

For those of us in Zimbabwe, and likely much of Africa, this marks the first time a generative AI tool is accessible to everyday people.

When you spend your time consuming tech content for a living, it’s easy to forget the gap between tools you use regularly and those available to the average person.

Since yesterday morning, when Meta AI became available inside WhatsApp for anyone using the most recent update, ordinary people in Africa, and elsewhere in the world, are experiencing generative AI for the first time. It’s a mind blowing experience that gives you the sense a massive shift has just happened. Even when you can’t quite put it in words, you know things have changed. There’s now a distinct ‘before AI’ and ‘after AI’.

What is Meta AI?

Let’s cover the basics. Meta is a Artificial Intelligence assistant that will now be available within WhatsApp and other Meta platforms like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and directly on the web at meta.ai.

Think of Meta AI as a chatty, super helpful friend. Meta AI answers questions using artificial intelligence as if you were chatting with a person. It can answer questions, help with writing, generate ideas, provide support with learning new skills, whip up recipes, offer creative design input, and much more. It will even just be a supportive friend if that’s what you need. In fact, an AI will proof read this article before I hit publish.

To get the most out of it, people will have to learn to frame their questions well, sort of the same way people learned to enter more effective keywords into Google Search. It’s an “asking skill” people are calling “prompt engineering.”

ChatGPT, Gemini are elite

ChatGPT, when I used it for the first time after it’s 2022 launch, felt like miracle technology. It was just unbelievable that a computer, like a human, could understand my language and just be helpful.

But it was for the tech elite. ChatGPT could not be used in Zimbabwe for several months after it launched. You needed a phone number from a supported country. Mine was a South African number I got for ChatGPT.

Google’s Bard was released for the first time in March 2023 but it too was for people who knew to look for it. For developers sampling it to generate code, students seeking assignment help. Office employees motivated to get help with emails and and reports. In short, it catered to those who actively use the web.

But as most people that will read this will know, in Africa, the web is not the most used internet. People primarily access the internet through WhatsApp and Facebook thanks to app-specific data bundles offered by mobile internet providers. You pay, say, $7 a month for 1.5GB of WhatsApp only.

Beyond the niche status of the open web in Africa, both OpenAI and Google charge for their latest AI technology. Essentially, the free versions of ChatGPT and Gemini available online aren’t as powerful as those reserved for paying customers who have to fork out $20 a month.

Meta AI changes this

At least according to Meta itself, its AI is as powerful as the stuff that OpenAI and Google charge for. Meta is making its latest staff available to anyone right inside WhatsApp without needing to pay a cent.

Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is one of the world’s leading AI assistants, already on your phone, in your pocket for free.

Meta’s press announcement

With Meta AI, the vendor selling tomatoes on the roadside has access to it via WhatsApp. The grade 7 student in Mkoba can use their parent’s WhatsApp for AI help with homework. The school leaver turning their bedroom and old laptop into a recording studio, can explore their creativity with AI.

The small scale sugar cane farmer in Honde Valley has access too. Or do they? Yes, they have access to WhatsApp and can ask Meta AI about the weather, and the crop varieties… but they’ll have to do so in English.

Can Meta AI speak Shona?

Access is one hurdle. There’s the language one as well. Even with access to this technology, users who don’t speak English will still struggle to benefit from it. My brief tests showed that Meta AI cannot handle basic, everyday Shona.

I greeted it and it assumed I wanted Shona translations. Even specifically for a Shona conversation didn’t yield a Shona response.

I get it, to be honest. Shona is spoken by less than 10 million people in a world of 8 billion. Perhaps it makes sense to encourage the adoption of more widely-spoken languages like Swahili. I’m not an expert in language politics, but clearly, even with the major shift Meta AI represents, many will still be left out.

I’m no expert at language politics of course. My point really is that a lot of people will still be left out even with this massive shift that Meta AI brings in its wake.

Who knows, maybe model training for even the most niche languages will happen soon too. And maybe a local startup is already onto this problem.

6 comments

  1. Ted Farai Mandoreba

    I have been playing around with it and using it since it became available for use… I have used it and comparing it to OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini (formerly Google Bard), Microsoft Copilot. It’s good just as the other ones…. The fact that it’s coupled in Whatsapp its a nice feature and well thought launch…. I can use it with my regular WhatsApp bundles that’s nice….I did asked it some recommendations and it gave me close to what other guys gave me….
    I Asked it “can you suggest Best coding books”.

    And it gave me this

    Here are some of the best coding books for programmers ¹ ²:

    – *Clean Code*: This book is great for beginners and teaches how to write good, clean code.
    – *The Mythical Man-Month*: This book is a must for software developers and discusses Brooks’ Law, which states that adding more people to a late software project only makes it later.

    – *The Pragmatic Programmer*: This book is a classic and teaches programmers how to be pragmatic and flexible.

    – *Design Patterns*: This book is great for learning how to create more flexible, elegant, and reusable programs.

    – *Code*: This book is great for beginners and teaches the basics of computer programming.
    – *Programming Pearls*: This book is great for learning how to solve coding problems and think like a programmer.

    – *Algorithms to Live By*: This book is great for those interested in psychology and computer science and shows how algorithms can be applied to everyday life.

    – *Think Like a Programmer*: This book is great for beginners and teaches how to think creatively and solve problems.

    – *Introduction to Algorithms*: This book is a classic and covers many different types of algorithms.

    – *Peopleware*: This book is great for those interested in team productivity and communication.

    – *Soft Skills*: This book is great for software developers and covers all the soft skills they need to excel in their careers.

    – *Rapid Development*: This book is great for those interested in time management and efficient workflow.

    – *Coders at Work*: This book is great for those interested in the craft of programming and features interviews with accomplished software developers.

    I asked it to help me with building a parallax feature on a website and it gave me good code…. It gave me the the html, css and the JavaScript…. It was good …. I even went further and asked it to give me the same code in react and it did…. So it’s nice that I have something that I can use within WhatsApp

    Reply
  2. Muzukuru wa ED

    That’s a welcome development. As for us in the food and beverage industry we will definitely use it to access new recipes & other awesome ingredients

    Reply
  3. Userr

    I think all telecoms companies have to increase the Mb in the cheapest WhatsApp data bundles they offer ,becoz all of these great features that the WhatsApp guys are adding require more data .The cheapest monthly WhatsApp bundle will not last you a month anymore with the new cool stuff WhatsApp is offering chanels, ai etc. The Mbs were designed for time that is maybe 10 years ago

    Reply
  4. Klover

    How do I use it via WhatsApp

    Reply
    1. 911

      use the latest version of WhatsApp and you’ll see a blue ring icon… tap and proceed

      Reply
  5. Tombotiya

    Google is in trouble, no need to visit google to search things

    Reply

