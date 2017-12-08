Financial Gazette to stream Superbrand Awards 2017 live on YouTube

Sponsored article. Please see our policy on sponsored stories.

Zimbabwe’s leading business, finance and politics weekly newspaper, The Financial Gazette, will today be streaming the Superbrand Awards.

The Marketing Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) organised awards event, which will take place in Harare on 8 December, celebrates Zimbabwean brands that “go beyond excellence in service delivery and those that are top in the minds of the consumer”.

The media company is streaming the event as part of its Fingaz Live service which is focused on providing live online coverage for business-related events in Zimbabwe.

advertisement



The live stream will be live on the Fingaz Youtube page.

The live stream can also be watched on any of the following pages:

techzim.co.zw/superbrand-awards-2017-livestream

pindula.co.zw/watch-live-superbrand-awards-2017-livestream